Sharif children submitted forged trust deeds to Panamagate JIT, Wajid Zia tells court
Prosecution witness and Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia on Tuesday told the accountability court during a hearing on the Avenfield Flats reference that the trust deeds submitted by Maryam Nawaz and her brothers Hassan and Hussain during the probe were forged.
Zia today continued testifying against members of the Sharif family in the Avenfield Flats reference ─ one of three corruption references filed against the family by the National Accountability Bureau on the Supreme Court's orders following the July 28 Panamagate judgement. He has appeared before the court in this regard five times.
Zia told the accountability court that the JIT had sent the trust deeds of offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll submitted by Maryam during the Panamagate case to a London-based firm, Radley Forensic Document Laboratory, for forensic examination.
According to a forensic report issued by the firm, the JIT concluded that the documents were fake, he added.
He claimed that the accused had tampered with the documents by changing the dates from 2004 to 2006. He added that the accused admitted that the apartments were bought during the 1990s, when Hussain was a student.
The court also accepted NAB's request to include the letters written to the JIT last year by Qatari royal Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani and the British Virgin Islands, as evidence in the case. The decision was allowed after Zia concluded his testimony.
The hearing was adjourned until March 28. Zia will appear before the court for cross-examination by the defence counsel in the next hearing.
Last year, during the investigation of the Panama Papers case, Maryam had submitted a trust deed scripted in Calibri font. The JIT had declared the deed fake on the grounds that the font was not available in 2006, the year when the deed was prepared.
Last month, however, forensic expert Robert M. Radley — who had examined the deed submitted by Maryam — told the court that a beta version of the Calibri font was available in 2006.
The creator of the font Lucas de Groot confirmed as much to Dawn.com last year. He had, however, termed it "extremely unlikely" that a legal firm would use a font that was commercially unavailable, in official documents.
Sharif family is facing three corruption references filed by NAB last year. The references are related to the Flagship Investment Ltd, the Avenfield (London) properties and Jeddah-based Al-Azizia Company and Hill Metal Establishment.
The former premier and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in all three NAB references, while Maryam and husband Safdar have been named only in the Avenfield reference.
'NAB should be done away with'
In a casual conversation with the reporters inside the courtroom, former premier Nawaz Sharif said that NAB was a product of Musharraf's era and should be done away with.
"NAB was set up with a special agenda," Nawaz claimed. "It was used to influence politicians' loyalty."
He expressed suspicion that the body was being used to influence politicians once again. Nawaz vowed that this time he would not back off.
The former premier declared that holding him and his family accountable was "against the rule of law".
He also criticised Wajid Zia, claiming the witness used to "wait outside Musharraf's door for hours" and the former president would still not grant him a meeting.
Talking about the references filed against him, Nawaz claimed that the prosecution had been unable to prove any corruption against him or his children.
Nawaz avoided questions regarding PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar and his recent statements, reprimanding a reporter asking him about the matter for "going west when he is talking about the east". He added that the party was still united and will remain so in future.
Comments (41)
What could have they done, forged documents was the only saving grace they had.
What a blatant liar this Wajid Zia is. The so called forensic expert wasn't provided even the original document to inspect and how on Earth a forensic expert can give his/her findings on a copy document.
All of us already knew they forged the documents. No surprise here.
Now this is disgusting. All it requires for the sharif family is to come up with the documents and sweep away all the allegations rather than disgracing themselves nationally and internationally .
Nawaz never said so about NAB when he was in power and enjoyed exploiting his opponents. Now when the table is turned towards him he is talking against it.
Corruption is no the issue at all. Angels want to impose their own sadiq and ameens on the nation in a "controlled" democracy, to do bigger and more dangerous corruption. We have been here many times before.
"The former premier declared that holding him and his family accountable was "against the rule of law".
"Some people like to understand what they believe in, while others like to believe in what they understand."
Do people still believe Sharif family, or other corrupt mafia have any kind of grace.
"NAB was set up with a special agenda," Nawaz claimed. "It was used to influence politicians' loyalty."
In that case Mr NS, what have you done in the first year of your government to set up an independent strong institution to replace NAB?
Miansaab, whether Wajid Zia or NAB are good or bad is not the question. The question is how did you and your children end up with so much money abroad? If you cannot account for it then it should belong to the people of Pakistan and you and your progeny should be jailed for a very long time.
Also, please remember that forgery is a criminal offence.
Now this is ridiculous someone have to put full stop to NAWAZ dynasty!!
Just arrest these corrupt so called leaders and put them in jail then take all their money.
NAB is a useful organisation to keep a check on corruption. Nawaz has to show people proof of which legit source funds came from for purchase of property. Why the need to forge the document if your children are innocent.
We all know they have forged with everyone, this nation. Yet we are waiting for deal. They must be thrown out of Pakistan politics into jail.
Nobody in the country with any intelligence and/or education, would not be surprised at the activities of Sharif family. They are all corrupt. One after the other, all of them will be proven guilty. The only thing is that they still can't see what is coming to them. They have no idea who an average Pakistani lives.
Mr Nawaz Sharif. let us set aside whether NAB was a product of this or that. You failed to proove where you got the money from to buy Avenfield flats. Being a PM you submitted forged documents in the court. Shame on you. We in the west, even a common man has to think twice before making any false declaration. Such criminality must be dealt with severe punishment and in my opinion you and mariam should be hanged.
@Tariq Amir : No, really? Read the following copied from above which seems most appropriate for your help to clarify your misunderstanding. Jamal says, "Miansaab, whether Wajid Zia or NAB are good or bad is not the question. The question is how did you and your children end up with so much money abroad? If you cannot account for it then it should belong to the people of Pakistan and you and your progeny should be jailed for a very long time. Also, please remember that forgery is a criminal offence".
Deceit, fraud, fabrications, fakery, lies and denials. These are the quallification of the Sharifs which makes them want to get re-elected in the next elections.
Don't say you were not informed when you vote next time!
The SC should ban this father-daughter duo from holding public rallies and jalsas. They deceived the SC, they deceived the JIT by submitting fake documents and now they are deceiving the nation with their misleading statements and instigating people against the judiciary by announcing a rebellion against it.
how come after series of lies ns ends up with properties of billions world wide.all clear its debt of pakistan which common man and his generations will pay while looters will flee from pak.
@Tariq Amir 100 % Agree. We have seen these type of dramas many times in past and result was zero.
Wajid Zia is total liar, gifted his cousin a lot of amount to search for proofs against sharifs , now he comes up with this ............
It is amazing that Nawaz Sharif's children submitted forged documents and yet, they are free - and no action has been taken. Simply, it is a mockery of our law and judiciary system indicating double standards for rich and famous - shame of such people and weak law!
Does this mean Nawaz Sharif's culpability is still not proved?
All leaders from day one are looters above the law and take turns to loot. It is why in poor countries politicians have more wealth than their counterparts in developed nations. It is not a democracy only leaders than can buy votes. Shameful system where poor are as always the biggest losers.
@Shuaib Bro please first study Forensic Science then comment.. Be thankful that still that Report is not on air else this Sharif Family could be be able to save their remaining face.
@Shuaib Rubbish, it was the actual document, how do you know it wasn't.
@Shuaib The forensic company of internation reputation in its expertise in the field confirmed in writing that the doccumentes are forged, so it is not wajid Zia telling lies, it is you who cannot digest the truth sticking out like a sore thumb. Beta versions of software used by commercial companies is unheard of especially in the UK, where I have been living for more than half a century.
@Jamal Totally agree with you.
Those criticizing NAB never did any thing to amend NAB law (though amended Election Rules for party president) during their 4-yr long term. To date Sharif family strategy is to make evidences against them controversial to secure their constituency (their voters ) however money trail of 3 references are still at large.
Maryam Nawaz should get exemplary punishment for her crime... life imprison I say for her crime and anti judiciary remarks...that would hurt Nawaz Shariff badly and send him to his grave early...
in the report the forensics expert has proposed that the deed documents should be sent in US lab to ascertain that date in which this alleged documents made as that facility was not available in UK. Also expert says in the record that although has provided with photocopies the nature of documents were good. I think there is no ambiguity that Sharif had tried to forged the things to coverup their crimes.
@Shuaib That's because the defendants, i.e. Sharifs only have photocopies instead of original documents during the case
As if we didn't know?
@Shuaib Wajid Zia provided the documents to Radley Forensic that were submitted to the JIT which were not original and, now, confirmed were forged.
Prime Minister of a country having properties worth billions of rupees in London and faked companies in Dubai to have Aqama to carry out money laundering, Is it not sufficient to disqualify Shari family for any political position in government and send him to jail. Pakistan will be most unfortunate with serious consequences if people still vote for corruption.
For those fools who back Sharifs like a mad person.
Letme tell you fake documents or not.
Just tell the courts how you made billions and how you purchased the properties. ... period.
Why is Sharif family richer then western country leaders.
Pakistan has been a victim of early corruption soon after the death of quaid-e-azam to a mega corruption until today.
"NAB was a product of Musharraf's era". Mr. Nawaz why are you finding faults in NAB when you are being interrogated. Should have abolished it when you were in power which was never done with the intention to use againt your opposition.
Fake, false and forged documents submission. What else can corrupt and corruption-ridden people do?
Go nawaz go to jail along with zardari