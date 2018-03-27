Shanghai Power committed to buying K-Electric
KARACHI: The Shanghai Electric Power Ltd (SEPL) has sought the government’s support in accelerating the process of regulatory approvals to facilitate the completion of Sale-Purchase Agreement (SPA) of majority shares in K-Electric Ltd (KEL).
A delegation of SEPL led by Wang Yundan, the company chairman, called on the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad on Monday and apprised him of the current status of acquisition process of majority stake in KEL.
The premier assured the delegation that the government remains committed to supporting SEPL with a view to further liberalising the power generation and distribution sector. “To this extent, the government is committed to enabling the process [of KEL sale] to move forward subject to completion of all regulatory frameworks,” Abbasi told the delegation.
Meanwhile, KEL and Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), which is manager to the offer, informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that Shanghai Electric will be renewing its interest in purchasing controlling stake in KEL since the last public announcement of its intention (PoI) has run into its time limit.
The deal is valued at $1.77 billion. The time period for making the PoI of purchase of stake in KEL expired on Monday, which led the K-Electric to announce the withdrawal of intention for acquisition (directly or indirectly) of up to 66.40pc of its shares by SEPL.
The announcements made separately to the PSX by KEL and AHL on Monday were essentially formalities and did not mean to say that either the seller or buyer had walked out of the deal.
“As the acquirer continues to be fully committed to consummate the transaction pending receipt of regulatory and other approvals. The acquirer shall make a fresh public announcement of intention in accordance with the prescribed formalities immediately with effect from the expiry date,” the statement read.
Accordingly, the transaction will be consummated immediately upon receipt of remaining regulatory and other approvals.
The major hurdle to completion of the deal is the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) for KEL to be decided by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.
As for approvals, both Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior have given the no-objection certificates for the sale of majority shares to the Chinese company, but other approvals remain pending, the sources said.
it’s nothing but the start of EAST CHINA COMPANY, really unfortunate to see Public Property goes to Private.
Nothing should be sold!!!
I appealed to concern that don't allow sale of any national asset or properties to foriegn companies. Give investor tax relief and good share of profit margin but don't sale any land or national asset. Put strict condition for investor that at the end of contract national asset or property should be in good condition and able to generate handsome profit for next 30 years
As unbelievable as it sounds; NEPRA may be the last bastion between politicians exploiting Pakistan and fair tariff for the people! More power to Nepra.
Let the deal close quickly. More investments & better service will follow.
All i want to say please play safe.
I am no ecocnomic expert, but as a layman it seems gradually Pakistan is handing over major infra and energy controls to China. It is interesting development to watch from outside. Down the line, it will set a good or a bad example for other developing nations to learn from.
The sale must not be complet
Offcourse, KE is an unlimited "Gold Mine" for any potential buyer.......... Sadly, we are selling it to a foreign company again !!!
The sale must not be completed unless the buyers are willing to meet the following demands from the consumers of the K-Electric: 1) The disclosure about all the previous owners of the present sellers; 2) taking back all the cases filed by K-Electric against decisions by Nepra or any other party for providing any sort of relief to the consumers. The unjust treatment of Nepra providing relief every month to the consumers all through the country excluding Karachi to be done away with, and committing to provide such relief to the K-Electric consumers as well. These are the main conditions which must be met to safeguard the interests of the public in Karachi and any deviation from the same should make the handover of the K-Electric to Shanghai Power subject to opposition by the consumers.
Unfortunately it's not only the best possible way to salvage K-Electric but also to increase it's chances of becoming a profit-earning Enterprise.
What will happen, if he stops power generation during war time or emergency time ??
You have me wondering if selling such strategic assets as KEL, PSX, a number of Dams, and what not to foreign entities and that too to all of them from the same country, literally owned by their government is such a good idea. I guess PIA and the post office and railways might be next? It really gives me the creeps just imagining being under the thumb of some foreign government (China in this case) on all aspects of my life. What are you guys thinking? Or are you guys thinking at all? It took a long time and many sacrifices to win our freedom from the British, to be thus frittered away to the Chinese?Tsk, Tsk.None of this has happened in neighboring India, nor would I think the government there would let it happen.
@Chandra : In exchange we get security collaboration, better services, & improved work ethic. It is a good partnership.
For those who oppose privatization, it has been proven time and again that businesses and the economy do better when in private hands. Government should be there to collect tax and regulate and nothing more.
Why we are selling our assets. Are we dumb?
@Vijay B.. I endorsed his comments
To Whom it may concerns I urge not to sale the national assets as they are the backbone and way to boost the national income after proper investment and planning.
Chinese taking control bit by bit. Wont be surprised if they already had cronies in the NS govt 3-4 years back.
@Zak: Open your eyes before it's too late.
@khalid We are selling our assets because we are unable to manage them. Corruption is everywhere.
Shanghai Electric should buy all electricity distribution companies in Pakistan. Maybe they can run it efficiently.
Ignorance. KEL is already privately owned by Abraaj Capital. It is not a national asset anymore and was sold a long time ago. All the improvements and efficiencies are a result.
@Zak have some self confidence also. If they are doing means efficiency will increase. It’s not your fault. This is collective decline of national psyche. Unfortunate but it’s ground reality
The shares in K-Electric were already sold to a foreign company back in 2007 through privatisation. This sale is the onward sale of shares by the current majority owner to a Chinese buyer. If GOP permitted sale to a third party in 2007, they cannot prevent onward sale by such shareholder. This would push our country back by decades because certainty of disinvestment is a major comfort which foreign investors derive from their investment in any jurisdiction. On the other hand, K-Electric is not being plucked out of Karachi and moved to China. It will continue to service the consumers of Karachi and will remain an independently regulated entity by NEPRA perhaps in a much better way than any local corrupt government officials would. The concerns of local consumers should be addressed by NEPRA as the regulator.
There goes an old saying......Hope for best..prepare for worst
@Mahen it was already sold to a Middle East company.