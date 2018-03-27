Two suspected terrorists killed in Mohmand search operation

GHALANAI: At least two suspected terrorists were killed during a search operation in Mohmand Agency on Monday.

According to sources, security forces jointly conducted the operation after receiving information about the presence of some suspected militants in Tor Khwar area of Safi tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border.

They said that the militants opened fire on security personnel during the search operation.

In retaliatory fire two militants, Haq Nawaz and Mohsin were killed. Nawaz is said to be a leader of the militants who were allegedly involved in several terror acts in the area.

The security forces also seized rocket launchers, Kalashnikovs, ammunition and explosives from hideouts of the militants.

Bodies of the suspected militants were shifted to the Agency Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2018