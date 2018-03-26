DAWN.COM

Nation will furnish all resources to fulfil military's requirements, vows Abbasi

APPUpdated March 26, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday visited the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) in Rawalpindi and provided assurance that the nation will furnish all resources to fulfil the requirements of defence forces.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, Abbasi was briefed on the operational preparedness of armed forces.

The premier expressed confidence in the “operational preparations of the [country’s] armed forces to neutralise and defeat complete spectrum of threats and challenges”.

“The nation will provide necessary resources to meet the requirements of the country’s defence forces,” Abbasi was quoted as saying.

Earlier, upon arrival at JSHQ, the prime minister was welcomed by General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir accompanied the premier during the visit.

It was around the same time last year when the government had reaffirmed its commitment to "providing all needed resources to the armed forces for national security".

Last year, the then finance minister Ishaq Dar had visited the General Headquarters for talks with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on the army’s requirements for the next fiscal year’s budget.

“The financial requirements of the Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting, in the context of the budget for financial year 2017-18. The ongoing development projects of the army, as well as the future development plans, were discussed in detail,” read a statement issued by the finance ministry.

