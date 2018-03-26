DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

United States expels 60 Russians as allies back Britain in spy row

AFPUpdated March 26, 2018

Email


A plaque at the embassy of the Russian Federation in Paris. —AFP
A plaque at the embassy of the Russian Federation in Paris. —AFP

The United States joined Britain's allies in Europe and around the world on Monday in expelling scores of suspected Russian spies in an unprecedented response to a nerve agent attack.

At least 113 alleged agents working under diplomatic cover were ordered out by 21 governments, dwarfing similar measures in even the most notorious Cold War spying disputes, and marking a British diplomatic victory.

Washington led the way, ordering out 60 Russians, in a new blow to US-Russia ties less than a week after President Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election.

Canada, Ukraine, Albania and most European Union states matched the move with smaller-scale expulsions, after Britain urged allies to respond to the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal.

Russia has denied it was behind the attempted assassination, which left Skripal and his daughter gravely ill in perhaps the first nerve agent attack in Europe since World War II.

And it warned that there would be a tit-for-tat response to those countries “pandering to British authorities” without, Moscow claims, fully understanding what had happened.

But Western officials made it clear in announcing the expulsions that they share Britain's assessment that only the Kremlin could have been behind the March 4 incident in Salisbury, England.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Washington and its allies were acting “in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom.”

The strong language contrasted with the warm words Trump shared with Putin last week, when he overrode his advisers' concerns and congratulated his opposite number Putin on his election win.

“The United States stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government's behavior,” Sanders said.

Consulate closed

US officials said that 48 “intelligence officers” attached to Russian diplomatic missions in the US would be expelled, along with 12 accredited to the United Nations in New York.

Trump's ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, welcomed the move and said: “Here in New York, Russia uses the United Nations as a safe haven for dangerous activities within our own borders.” Spokeswomen for the White House and the State Department, along with Haley and US ambassador to Moscow Jon Huntsman condemned the alleged Russian attack.

But Trump himself, who usually likes to tweet or hold a press event for major announcements, was silent.

In addition, the Russian consulate general in Seattle will be closed, the White House said, because of its proximity to a US submarine base and a plant run by private aerospace giant Boeing.

This represents the largest US expulsion of Russian or Soviet agents ever and comes after Trump's predecessor Barack Obama expelled 35 in late 2016 over alleged election meddling.

Russia's foreign ministry warned that the “unfriendly step by this group of countries will not pass without trace and we will respond to it.” And the Russian embassy in Washington appeared to hint at what this response would be.

In a tweet, the Russian mission asked followers to vote on which US consulate should be closed, listing those in Vladivostok, St Petersburg and Yekaterinberg as options.

Russia's ambassador to the United States condemned the decision and told state-run Sputnik News: “A serious blow to the quantitative and qualitative composition of the Russian embassy in Washington, DC.”

It was not immediately clear how many Russians are assigned to its various US missions, but in 2016 Putin ordered the United States to reduce its Moscow personnel to 455 to achieve parity.

Before the measures were announced, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had accused Britain of “feverishly trying to force allies to take confrontational steps.” Canada confirmed it was expelling four Russians, Ukraine 13, Albania two and Norway two. At least 16 EU member states were kicking out agents.

An unofficial AFP tally brought the total number of suspects to 112. They are due to leave in the days and weeks to come.

Britain welcomed its allies' decision as a diplomatic and moral victory, after concerns that some would prefer not to offend Moscow despite international horror over the attack.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

New South Asia geography

New South Asia geography

For Pakistan, three areas of structural reforms need urgent attention for managing an extraordinary transition.

Editorial

Updated March 26, 2018

Re-energising parliament

THE controversial Senate election continues to cause ripples across the political landscape.
Updated March 26, 2018

Missing women voters

THERE is rising recognition that democracies are incomplete without women’s voices in the electorate.
March 26, 2018

Heavy school bags

THE image of young children lugging heavy school bags is a common one across Pakistan. From elite private schools to...
Updated March 25, 2018

The ‘Bajwa doctrine’

THE existence of the purported doctrine was first mentioned by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor earlier this year. Now,...
March 25, 2018

Surging imports

LATEST data on the country’s import bill shows some interesting changing patterns, and presents challenges to the...
March 25, 2018

Big Brother future

WHAT started out as suspicions of voter manipulation in terms of Donald Trump’s unlikely rise to the White House...