DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Central, Eastern European states expel Russian diplomats over spy attack

AFPMarch 26, 2018

Email


A plaque at the embassy of the Russian Federation in Paris. —AFP
A plaque at the embassy of the Russian Federation in Paris. —AFP

Six European countries once ruled by Moscow on Monday said they will expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian spy.

The decision taken by the Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania is part of a coordinated response also involving other EU countries, Canada and the US.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday on his Facebook page: “In response to a cynical chemical attack in Salisbury, Ukraine, in the spirit of solidarity with our British partners and transatlantic allies and in coordination with EU countries, decided to expel 13 Russian diplomats from the few that remain (in Kiev).”

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Warsaw has declared four Russian diplomats persona non grata.

“The four Russian diplomats have until midnight on April 3 to leave Poland. The note with the four names has been handed to the Russian ambassador,” he told reporters.

His Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius told AFP that three Russian embassy officials were expelled “for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

“A chemical weapon was used against civilians for the first time since the Second World War. The situation is special and demands a special response,” he added.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters that his country would expel three Russian diplomats. Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser said the Baltic state has expelled the Russian embassy's military attache, while Latvia's foreign ministry said Riga has also expelled one Russian diplomat.

Slovakia's foreign ministry meanwhile said it preferred, instead of expulsions, to look at “more options” after the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

New South Asia geography

New South Asia geography

For Pakistan, three areas of structural reforms need urgent attention for managing an extraordinary transition.

Editorial

Updated March 26, 2018

Re-energising parliament

THE controversial Senate election continues to cause ripples across the political landscape.
Updated March 26, 2018

Missing women voters

THERE is rising recognition that democracies are incomplete without women’s voices in the electorate.
March 26, 2018

Heavy school bags

THE image of young children lugging heavy school bags is a common one across Pakistan. From elite private schools to...
Updated March 25, 2018

The ‘Bajwa doctrine’

THE existence of the purported doctrine was first mentioned by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor earlier this year. Now,...
March 25, 2018

Surging imports

LATEST data on the country’s import bill shows some interesting changing patterns, and presents challenges to the...
March 25, 2018

Big Brother future

WHAT started out as suspicions of voter manipulation in terms of Donald Trump’s unlikely rise to the White House...