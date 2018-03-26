Asif, Talat, Afridi named in Pakistan squad for West Indies series
Pakistan cricket team's selection committee on Monday named Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Asif Ali in the 15-member squad for the upcoming West Indies series, rewarding the trio for their impressive performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League 2018.
All-rounder Talat and middle-order batsman Asif were part of the Islamabad United side that defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the T20 tournament on Sunday night.
Both performed admirably throughout the tournament but Asif Ali made bigger headlines, thanks to his match-winning 26-run clutch cameo in the title-deciding match.
Afridi, meanwhile, was one of the few bright spots of another miserable campaign for Lahore Qalandars.
The 17-year-old pacer bowled arguably the spell of the tournament when he took five wickets for just four runs in a match against Multan Sultans.
Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Rahat Ali also bowled with pace and venom, earning a recall to the national squad.
But there was no place for veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, who had an excellent tournament except the final, where he scored a solitary run and dropped a crucial catch.
Pakistan and West Indies will clash in a three-match T20I series between April 1 and 3. The back-to-back-to-back matches will be played at the National Stadium Karachi.
Full squad
Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Comments (8)
Drop catch means dropped from team.
Being awarded the best batsman of the tournament, Kamran deserved a recall even if only as a batsman, he would be far better than Ahmed Shahzad
Drop Shoaib Malik to include Kamran Akmal. Shoaib has had a lot of free ride.
One tournament doesn’t show consistency.. I would like Kamran Akmal to play in English and Australian conditions and score runs before being considered for a recall
Najam Setgi work now paying off. Loads of talent it becomes difficult whom to select. Also making seniors focua more ob their cricket as bunch of talent is waitibg to easily replace them. Hats off to Najam Sethi desptite crticism how well he delivered for Pakistan and how well he punched and knocked out negative people. We need to learn from najam sethi to stand your ground no matter what critics say and silence them with ur performance.
Ahmad Shehzad has no place in this team. He has failed repeatedly, besides he comes with a bad attitude. Much better to have picked a young Shahibzada Farhan instead.
While leaving Akmal bros out is the right move, one has to question the persistent with Ahmad Shehzad and Shoaib Malik, Agha Salman and Sahibzada Farhan should have been given chances instead. Good to see Rahat Ali makjng a come back.
Try once, try twice. You can try three times also. However, failure after 3rd try should be the end of it and bring in the new talent. Most successful teams in the world give two to three chances to the players not too many. Some players are suited for national level crickets others for international level cricket.