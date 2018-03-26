NAB to probe Safdar's assets, wants Ali Siddiqui placed on ECL

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday ordered a probe against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law retired Captain Muhammad Safdar over complaints regarding his alleged amassing of assets beyond means.

In a meeting presided over by NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal, the bureau decided to launch an inquiry against Safdar, especially over his alleged ownership of a 300 kanals land, 30 kanals plot, a one-kanal house and a flour mill — all in Mansehra.

NAB, during Monday's meeting, also decided to investigate the accusation of an illegal transfer of Rs9 billion from Cabinet Division to Safdar as part of PM's Global Sustainable Development Goal Achievement Programme.

It was also decided that the NAB will write to the interior minister to put the names of Ahmed Humayun Sheikh and Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on the exit control list in connection with inquiries against M/s Azgard Nine Limited (ANL) and Agritech Limited.

Siddiqui, an aide to the prime minister and ambassador-designate to the United States, was grilled by NAB on Thursday in connection with a case of stock manipulation.

His company, ANL, is accused of manipulation of shares that caused losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.