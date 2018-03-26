DAWN.COM

NAB to probe Safdar's assets, wants Ali Siddiqui placed on ECL

Inamullah KhattakUpdated March 26, 2018

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday ordered a probe against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law retired Captain Muhammad Safdar over complaints regarding his alleged amassing of assets beyond means.

In a meeting presided over by NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal, the bureau decided to launch an inquiry against Safdar, especially over his alleged ownership of a 300 kanals land, 30 kanals plot, a one-kanal house and a flour mill — all in Mansehra.

NAB, during Monday's meeting, also decided to investigate the accusation of an illegal transfer of Rs9 billion from Cabinet Division to Safdar as part of PM's Global Sustainable Development Goal Achievement Programme.

It was also decided that the NAB will write to the interior minister to put the names of Ahmed Humayun Sheikh and Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on the exit control list in connection with inquiries against M/s Azgard Nine Limited (ANL) and Agritech Limited.

Read: NAB questions envoy-designate in stock manipulation case

Siddiqui, an aide to the prime minister and ambassador-designate to the United States, was grilled by NAB on Thursday in connection with a case of stock manipulation.

His company, ANL, is accused of manipulation of shares that caused losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

WM
Mar 26, 2018 07:06pm

Such actions are the need of hour.

Mir
Mar 26, 2018 07:40pm

Good job Pakistan need accountability

Sohaila
Mar 26, 2018 07:51pm

How can a retd. Army Captain make even a million let alone 9 billion worth of assets.

Alex Iqbal
Mar 26, 2018 08:21pm

another attempt to clear a member of sharief family from any wrongdoing,there is no such thing as Justice in pakistan.Just wait and see .

