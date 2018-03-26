Nawaz Sharif contempt petition fixed for hearing before LHC full bench
Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted a petition to ban former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s "anti-judiciary speeches".
Submitted by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jaffery, the petition outlined that the "inflammatory rhetoric" used by Sharif in his speeches was in direct contempt of the court. It further stated that his speeches could be "classified under treason and were a threat to the sovereignty of the state".
The transmission and publication of such speeches should, therefore, be banned, stated the petition, citing the example of MQM-London’s leader Altaf Hussain whose speeches were banned in 2015 due to an anti-state rhetoric. Jaffery requested that Sharif’s speeches should also be banned in a similar fashion.
Justice Sheikh forwarded the petition to a three-member full bench of LHC and fixed the hearing for April 2.
Following the Panamagate verdict, Sharif and other PML-N leaders have drawn ire for their criticism of the judiciary.
Multiple petitions have been filed in different courts against them accusing them of contempt of court.
In January, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had accepted a contempt of court petition against Sharif and his daughter Maryam for making speeches critical of the judiciary.
The Supreme Court, however, earlier this month had dismissed a contempt of court petition against the ousted PM, saying: "Commenting cleanly on a [court] decision is the right of every citizen."
I urge our honorable judges: please speed up the case and decide according to evidence and law - nation is fed up with delayed cases and want to see end result without more topi dramas. Justice must prevail and seen to be same for all, no matter who they are and what is their social status!
the man should first return all money, confiscate all his property and assets and then make him to face the trial... that's the only thing i recommend
Welcome to democracy Mr sharrif
Nawaz, sharif deserve this ban for "anti-judiciary speeches". if he and his daughter given more chance to speak against judiciary for "inflammatory rhetoric" against honorable judiciary, he has to accept decision, otherwise produce proof of his London flats, how, and where he got this highly paid property which channel the money transfer and what is his banking trial he should produce with that people Pakistan will think that this is a money laundering and looted money.
This should have been done much earlier .... father & daughter have crossed all limits to save looted billions ...