'Courts are the state's asset, not enemy,' CJP tells Ahsan Iqbal
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday for the hearing of a suo motu case regarding overseas Pakistanis being charged an extra amount as an issuance fee for Pakistan Origin Cards (POC).
"Are you angry at coming to the Supreme Court?" Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked the minister who responded in the negative.
Iqbal then put forward his own request for the court to look into the delay in construction of a school in Narowal on the orders of a high court judge.
The CJP asked the minister for the case's file number, saying the bench would address his concern.
"You consider the courts to be your enemy — they are the assets of the public and the state," he said.
Last week, Iqbal had failed to appear for the hearing and the court was told by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Mobeen that he was on a visit to Gwadar. On Mobeen's request, the court had adjourned the hearing until today.
The case, that had come to the court's attention last year after a non-resident Pakistani registered a complaint, was being heard by a three-judge SC bench headed by Justice Nisar. The overseas citizen had claimed that the issuance fee for a POC had increased to Rs22,000, and the cancellation fee to Rs31,500.
The chief justice on Monday told the minister to work towards enabling overseas Pakistanis to vote in the upcoming general elections.
"Overseas Pakistanis should have the right to vote," the CJP said. He directed the federal government to submit a response on the fee hike for non-resident Pakistanis' identity cards.
The hearing of the case was adjourned until March 28.
Nadra had earlier claimed before the court that the price of the new chip-based smart identification card was comparatively high due to its distinctive features.
It said the chip-based POC was equipped with 36 security features (overt and covert) intended to preserve a citizen’s identity more efficiently by preventing all types of forgery.
Comments (9)
The chip based NIC holds no value for Overseas pakistanis. The so called security features are just monetisation opportunities for NADRA in Pakistan. L
The fact is that Overseas Pakistanis are not being given any proper respect in Pakistan by the Government.
Its a sad day when the CJP has to tell the Interior Minister that Courts are part of 3 branches of a democratic government. Shame on you Ahsan Iqbal, Sir.
What good are the 36 security features when the original can be issued by corrupt NADRA employee's.
CJP should directly order this so-called interior minister to put the names of Sharif family on ECL before it's too late.
These arrogant ministers must be sorted out.
much praise for CJP for his due care for the overseas Pakistanis, being one of them, i think overseas Pakistanis comprise of middle class people struggling day in and out for a better future. They should be allowed to vote as they are more aware of what kind of solutions exist for problems people face in Pakistan. Since overseas Pakistanis are from all walks of life, their experience, opinion would also be for all levels of Pakistan.
POC costing Rs22000 and its cancellation Rs31,500! The Smart card is quite common item which is embedded in Credit/Debit cards and NIC cards. It costs a couple of hundred Rupees only. This is the treatment we give to the Expatriates on whose remittances our country is surviving!! Well done.
NADRA is a big drama meant to create confusion and chaois in the ranks and columns of overseas Pakistanis and extract huge amounts of money from them by hook or by crook in the name of national identity cards.