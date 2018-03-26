In a win for Bahadurabad faction, Farooq Sattar removed as MQM-P's convener
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday removed Farooq Sattar as the convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), approving the petitions filed by a rival faction of his party against his election to the post.
A five-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner also rejected Sattar's application challenging the commission's jurisdiction to hear petitions involving internal matters of the party.
Accepting the petitions filed by MQM-Bahadurabad — the faction rival to Sattar-led PIB group — leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Kanwar Naveed Jameel, the ECP nullified the intra-party elections held under the leadership of Sattar — an election that he won by a heavy margin.
The commission also accepted a petition challenging the resolution passed at an “emergency general workers’ meeting” called by Sattar last month. At the convention, when Sattar had asked the participants through a resolution if they would endorse the coordination committee decision to remove him as the convener, the workers had replied in the negative.
Sattar, chief of his own faction of MQM-P, had earlier this month challenged the jurisdiction of ECP to hear petitions filed by rival MQM-Bahadurabad faction involving internal matters of the party.
On February 27, the ECP had given two days to Sattar-led PIB faction of the MQM-P to submit replies to petitions filed by the Bahadurabad group led by Siddiqui against it.
One of the petitions asked the ECP to replace Sattar with Siddiqui in its record. It pleaded that Sattar had been removed as convener by a two-thirds majority of the party’s Rabita Committee. Another petition challenged the February 18 intra-party elections. The Bahadurabad faction, which had elected Siddiqui as the convener after removing Sattar, had boycotted the exercise.
MQM-PIB leader Ali Raza Abidi while speaking to reporters after the verdict was announced said the ruling was "injustice" with the Sattar-led group.
He said he will urge Sattar to challenge the verdict because the ECP is a "repository of information and not a trial court".
The ECP which cannot hold a trial does not have the jurisdiction to pass such judgements, he claimed. He observed that the verdict was not read out by the ECP bench, but was disclosed by a reader.
Falling out
Differences within the MQM-P came to the fore on February 5 over distribution of tickets to candidates for the March 3 Senate election. The party split into two groups — one led by Sattar and the other by senior leader Amir Khan — and both sides took extreme actions against each other.
The Bahadurabad group ousted Dr Sattar from the post of convener with a two-thirds majority and in a tit-for-tat reaction Sattar held a workers’ convention the same day, dissolved the coordination committee and announced intra-party elections. On Feb 18, Sattar was elected the party convener after securing over 9,000 votes in the intra-party elections.
Comments (13)
Hearts Bleed!! Unfortunate end of MQM as taken our by the Mafia Group
With the ECP ruling, Mr. Sattar should honorably step down after congratulating Mr. Maqbool and thanking the ECP for removing the doubts. It is time MQM came to its senses and stop this political circus that ridicules all Muhajirs. How the opposition is gloating over it future prospects. Salams
A good news for PPP- Zardari Faction and bad news for Karachiites whose lives have been blighted by Zardari & Co.
Only a changed name with 100% Pakistani origin and interest can help Farooq Sattar save his vote bank. MQM is synonyms with Altaf Hussain, MQM has no place in Pakistan.
Stop this political engineering. We saw in case of PMLN that party’s gain more support and popularity when they are removed through political engineering. Mqm is a political reality and suppression of mqm will further strengthen it. And few years time we will be criticising these measure of establishment .
This drama should end now.
MQM is no longer one-leader party since Altaf's departure. Now it can be run by a committee comprising of workers headed by a senior worker. Farooq Sattar depicted many to mimic which is impossible.
For the sake of partty I request FS to step down and join hands with old friends and carry on and work together
Sattar Bhai was used by hidden forces to break MQM into London and Pakistan factions but he is now a liability for them as he is honest and straightforward
Farooq Sattar is biting and scratching for any kind of a political fiefdom. He has not noticed the writing on the walls. What he needs to do is join Altaf Hussain in London.
Farooq bhai should join MQM-L.
MQM in deep trouble.
Farooq Sattar turned out to be a weak and confused personality which a party of educated people cannot afford anymore.