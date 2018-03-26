DAWN.COM

In a win for Bahadurabad faction, Farooq Sattar removed as MQM-P's convener

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated March 26, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday removed Farooq Sattar as the convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), approving the petitions filed by a rival faction of his party against his election to the post.

A five-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner also rejected Sattar's application challenging the commission's jurisdiction to hear petitions involving internal matters of the party.

Accepting the petitions filed by MQM-Bahadurabad — the faction rival to Sattar-led PIB group — leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Kanwar Naveed Jameel, the ECP nullified the intra-party elections held under the leadership of Sattar — an election that he won by a heavy margin.

Sattar, chief of his own faction of MQM-P, had earlier this month challenged the jurisdiction of ECP to hear petitions filed by rival MQM-Bahadurabad faction involving internal matters of the party.

On February 27, the ECP had given two days to Sattar-led PIB faction of the MQM-P to submit replies to petitions filed by the Bahadurabad group led by Siddiqui against it.

One of the petitions asked the ECP to replace Sattar with Siddiqui in its record. It pleaded that Sattar had been removed as convener by a two-thirds majority of the party’s Rabita Committee. Another petition challenged the February 18 intra-party elections. The Bahadurabad faction, which had elected Siddiqui as the convener after removing Sattar, had boycotted the exercise.

MQM-PIB leader Ali Raza Abidi while speaking to reporters after the verdict was announced said the ruling was "injustice" with the Sattar-led group.

He said he will urge Sattar to challenge the verdict because the ECP is a "repository of information and not a trial court".

The ECP which cannot hold a trial does not have the jurisdiction to pass such judgements, he claimed. He observed that the verdict was not read out by the ECP bench, but was disclosed by a reader.

Falling out

Differences within the MQM-P came to the fore on February 5 over distribution of tickets to candidates for the March 3 Senate election. The party split into two groups — one led by Sattar and the other by senior leader Amir Khan — and both sides took extreme actions against each other.

The Bahadurabad group ousted Dr Sattar from the post of convener with a two-thirds majority and in a tit-for-tat reaction Sattar held a workers’ convention the same day, dissolved the coordination committee and announced intra-party elections. On Feb 18, Sattar was elected the party convener after securing over 9,000 votes in the intra-party elections.

MAK
Mar 26, 2018 11:12am

Hearts Bleed!! Unfortunate end of MQM as taken our by the Mafia Group

NKAli
Mar 26, 2018 11:44am

With the ECP ruling, Mr. Sattar should honorably step down after congratulating Mr. Maqbool and thanking the ECP for removing the doubts. It is time MQM came to its senses and stop this political circus that ridicules all Muhajirs. How the opposition is gloating over it future prospects. Salams

