Political parties welcome revival of big-time cricket in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Political parties across the divide on Sunday welcomed the revival of big-time cricket in Karachi after nine years, terming the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match a historical event that will project the image of Pakistan as a peaceful country.

Leaders of main political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), felicitated the nation on the holding of PSL final in the country’s commercial hub.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also congratulated the nation on the occasion.

The PSL tournament, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), began in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its two eliminators (semi-finals) were played in Lahore.

According to media reports, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sisters Bakhtawar and Aseefa bought tickets for Rs12,000 each for VIP enclosure to watch the final match in Karachi.

While political and other circles were hailing the holding of PSL final in Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf remained silent and its chairman Imran Khan did not consider the invitation of PCB chairman Najam Sethi to come and watch the final match.

A day before the final match, Mr Sethi said in statement that he would himself receive Imran Khan in an honourable way by opening door of his car if the latter arrived in the National Stadium to watch the final match.

Congratulating the nation, players and Najam Sethi and his team, President Hussain said: “Crushing terrorism under its feet, the nation has announced that Pakistan is a peaceful democratic country.”

The president expressed the hope that with the return of sports activities, the youth would be able to use their abilities to make not only the country but the whole region a centre of peace and promote prosperity.

Prime Minister Abbasi gave the PML-N government credit for holding the PSL final in Karachi — the city which was once in a severe grip of targeted killings and terrorism. “Due to effective policies of the government the glory has been restored in Karachi,” he added.

Former PM Sharif congratulated the nation, organisers of the tournament and security forces on holding the PSL final in Karachi. “The event is a source proud for the whole nation. We have left behind Pakistan of 2013,” he said.

He said it was his desire that no one could roll back peace, prosperity, stability and development of the country.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah praised the foreign players for coming to Pakistan and the administration for organising the event. He said the holding of PSL final proved that Pakistan was a peaceful country and Pakistanis were peace-loving people.

“Actually it is not the victory of any team rather it’s Pakistan’s victory,” Mr Shah added.

Expressing his pleasure, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said the holding of PSL final in Karachi was an evident of the fact that the country was getting rid of “imposed” terrorism.

He expressed his gratitude to the government, the PCB, foreign cricket players, the Karachi administration and charged people for the momentous event and said: “We are heading towards peace and stability and this is our destination.”

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former PM Sharif, congratulated the nation in general and the people of Karachi in particular on the holding of PSL final. “The residents of Karachi your are congratulated to have Karachi as a peaceful, lively and illuminated city instead of a city of terrorism, target killing, extortion and darkness,” she tweeted.

Chief of his own faction of the MQM Farooq Sattar termed the occasion a victory of the whole nation. “It is a victory for cricket, Karachi and Pakistan,” he said. “Karachi was a hub of solidarity and unity and it is becoming a hub of peace and sports.”

Newly appointed opposition leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman tweeted: “All togged out in Pakistan’s colours for the PSL final in Karachi as this match is a win-win for Pakistan and brilliant night for good old Karachi. Special thanks to all the international players who came. All those players who would not come to Pakistan should be dropped.”

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said: “I am really pleased to see people celebrating PSL in Karachi. With the grace of Almighty Allah gratified to have been able to fulfil my promise of holding PSL final in Karachi made a year ago. I am grateful to all who helped make this possible. Hoping to see more cricket here.”

