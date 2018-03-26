12 held for planning ‘revenge rape’ in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal police arrested on Saturday night a dozen people, including four women, for settling a rape case by announcing ‘revenge rape’.

A first information report (FIR) registered by Pirmahal police under sections 376, 310-A, 201 and 109 of the PPC on the complaint of Sub-Inspector (SI) Shaukat Ali Javed stated that on March 20 ‘W’ of Gharibabad in Pirmahal had allegedly raped ‘N’. When the suspect’s family requested he be pardoned and sought reconciliation, the family of ‘N’ placed a condition that her brother would commit the same act with the suspect’s sister for reconciliation, and 12 members of both families approved the idea in a joint meeting.

On March 21, the ‘revenge rape’ was committed with the suspect’s sister ‘R’.

Police claimed that the complainant SI found out about the incidents when both families were preparing a stamp paper mentioning the two incidents and their decision of not to initiate legal action against each other for reconciliation.

Police registered the FIR and arrested all 12 on Saturday night, including Zaman, Nawaz, Naeem, Yasim, Salim, Bilal, Wasim, Ramzan, Robina, Naziran and two other women.

Police were further probing into the case.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2018