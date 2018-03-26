Naqeeb’s ‘friend’ shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man stated to be a ‘friend’ of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud was shot dead over some ‘personal monetary’ dispute in Quaidabad early on Sunday morning, police said.

They added that Manal Khan Mehsud was travelling in a car when armed men attacked him in Gulshan-i-Buner. He sustained critical bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

“The murder appears to be an outcome of some monetary dispute amounting to over Rs20 million,” said City SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio. He added that the victim had a trucking business and belonged to the Mehsud tribe and the suspects also belonged to the same tribe.

Malir SSP (Investigation) Abid Qaimkhani, who is also the investigation officer of the Naqeeb case, also said that he had also seen his (the deceased) picture with Naqeeb probably seated during a marriage ceremony.

Mr Qaimkhani added that however it did not transpire that the deceased was ‘actively pursuing’ the encounter case, in which former Malir SSP Rao Anwar was recently arrested.

