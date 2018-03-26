DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Naqeeb’s ‘friend’ shot dead in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 26, 2018

Email


KARACHI: A young man stated to be a ‘friend’ of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud was shot dead over some ‘personal monetary’ dispute in Quaidabad early on Sunday morning, police said.

They added that Manal Khan Mehsud was travelling in a car when armed men attacked him in Gulshan-i-Buner. He sustained critical bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Read: Waiting for the next Naqeebullah

“The murder appears to be an outcome of some monetary dispute amounting to over Rs20 million,” said City SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio. He added that the victim had a trucking business and belonged to the Mehsud tribe and the suspects also belonged to the same tribe.

Malir SSP (Investigation) Abid Qaimkhani, who is also the investigation officer of the Naqeeb case, also said that he had also seen his (the deceased) picture with Naqeeb probably seated during a marriage ceremony.

Mr Qaimkhani added that however it did not transpire that the deceased was ‘actively pursuing’ the encounter case, in which former Malir SSP Rao Anwar was recently arrested.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
haider shaikh
Mar 26, 2018 09:03am

It smells fishy.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

New South Asia geography

New South Asia geography

For Pakistan, three areas of structural reforms need urgent attention for managing an extraordinary transition.

Editorial

March 26, 2018

Re-energising parliament

THE controversial Senate election continues to cause ripples across the political landscape. Over the weekend, Prime...
March 26, 2018

Missing women voters

THERE is rising recognition that democracies are incomplete without women’s voices in the electorate. Where women...
March 26, 2018

Heavy school bags

THE image of young children lugging heavy school bags is a common one across Pakistan. From elite private schools to...
Updated March 25, 2018

The ‘Bajwa doctrine’

THE existence of the purported doctrine was first mentioned by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor earlier this year. Now,...
March 25, 2018

Surging imports

LATEST data on the country’s import bill shows some interesting changing patterns, and presents challenges to the...
March 25, 2018

Big Brother future

WHAT started out as suspicions of voter manipulation in terms of Donald Trump’s unlikely rise to the White House...