Peshawar Zalmi wobbled at the start of innings against Islamabad United in PSL 2018 final

Peshawar Zalmi are 43-3 at the end of 7 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2018 final at the National Stadium Karachi.

Kamran Akmal and Andre Fletcher opened the innings for the defending champions, whereas Samit Patel and Mohammad Sami shared the new ball for Islamabad United.

After two quiet overs, things livened up in the third as Fletcher hit back-to-back fours off the bowling of Patel.

Zalmi were dealt a huge blow in the third over when the in-form akmal departed. Patel had him trapped in front of the wickets and even though he took a review; he failed.

Mohammad Hafeez walked in to join Fletcher in the middle.

The Professor hit the most effortless of 6s in the 4th over bowled by Sami before sent packing by Patel on the first ball of the 5th. Here's that sequence:

Pre-match proceedings

Dawn.com is at the stadium to cover the match live for our readers. We're sat just behind the VVIP gallery; lots of security, lots of famous faces here.

The opening ceremony ahead of the final has ended. The podium has been disbanded. The stadium is packed to the rafters and the players are all warmed up.

Both the squads have lined up for a pre-match team photo.

The entire stadium stood up to pay their respect when the national anthem was played.

Line-ups

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran, Fletcher, Hafeez. Nasim, Dawson, Sammy, Jordan, Hasan Ali, Wahab, Umaid, Sameen Gul

Islamabad United: Ronchi, Walton, Duminy, Farhan, Hussain, Asif, Khan, Faheem, Ammad Butt, Sami, Patel