DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Live
Ufone Publishing Partner

Peshawar Zalmi wobbled at the start of innings against Islamabad United in PSL 2018 final

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated March 25, 2018

Email


Peshawar Zalmi are 43-3 at the end of 7 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2018 final at the National Stadium Karachi.

Kamran Akmal and Andre Fletcher opened the innings for the defending champions, whereas Samit Patel and Mohammad Sami shared the new ball for Islamabad United.

After two quiet overs, things livened up in the third as Fletcher hit back-to-back fours off the bowling of Patel.

Zalmi were dealt a huge blow in the third over when the in-form akmal departed. Patel had him trapped in front of the wickets and even though he took a review; he failed.

Mohammad Hafeez walked in to join Fletcher in the middle.

The Professor hit the most effortless of 6s in the 4th over bowled by Sami before sent packing by Patel on the first ball of the 5th. Here's that sequence:

Pre-match proceedings

Dawn.com is at the stadium to cover the match live for our readers. We're sat just behind the VVIP gallery; lots of security, lots of famous faces here.

The opening ceremony ahead of the final has ended. The podium has been disbanded. The stadium is packed to the rafters and the players are all warmed up.

Explore: Music and festivities as PSL 2018's grand finale kicks off in Karachi

Both the squads have lined up for a pre-match team photo.

The entire stadium stood up to pay their respect when the national anthem was played.

Line-ups

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran, Fletcher, Hafeez. Nasim, Dawson, Sammy, Jordan, Hasan Ali, Wahab, Umaid, Sameen Gul

Islamabad United: Ronchi, Walton, Duminy, Farhan, Hussain, Asif, Khan, Faheem, Ammad Butt, Sami, Patel

PSL2018 Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 25, 2018 07:12pm

Let's hope, it will be a good game and the best team will perform and win without any pressure!

Trump Et
Mar 25, 2018 07:39pm

Game, Set and Match: Pakistan.

Saad Khan
Mar 25, 2018 07:46pm

Thank you Raheel Sharif bringing back peace in Karachi, today we have cricket back, we expect the same from current Chief.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Re-centralisation

Re-centralisation

Constitutional stuff is hard to decipher and it becomes all the more complicated when both sides lie.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 25, 2018

The ‘Bajwa doctrine’

THE existence of the purported doctrine was first mentioned by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor earlier this year. Now,...
March 25, 2018

Surging imports

LATEST data on the country’s import bill shows some interesting changing patterns, and presents challenges to the...
March 25, 2018

Big Brother future

WHAT started out as suspicions of voter manipulation in terms of Donald Trump’s unlikely rise to the White House...
March 24, 2018

Coming full circle with IMF

WHEN the incoming government of the PML-N signed on to an IMF programme in late December 2013, it made a series of...
March 24, 2018

Water shortages

AS the early Kharif season approaches, an alarming picture of water shortage has been presented by a technical...
March 24, 2018

Unparliamentary conduct

IT is a remarkable incident even by the standards of the most raucous of legislatures anywhere. As the Kosovo...