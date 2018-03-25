DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Ufone Publishing Partner

Islamabad United defeat Peshawar Zalmi, reclaim PSL title

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated March 25, 2018

Email


Asif Ali's clutch 26-run cameo under tense conditions helped Islamabad United claim the Pakistan Super League 2018 title at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday.

The capital city side defeated Zalmi by three wickets to reclaim the title they had won in the league's inaugural edition in 2016.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Peshawar Zalmi sent out the pairing of Kamran Akmal and Andre Fletcher to open their innings, whereas Samit Patel and Mohammad Sami shared the new ball for Islamabad United.

After two quiet overs, things livened up in the third as Fletcher hit back-to-back fours off the bowling of Patel.

Zalmi were dealt a huge blow in the third over when the in-form Akmal departed. Patel had him trapped in front of the wickets and even though he took a review; he failed.

Mohammad Hafeez walked in to join Fletcher in the middle.

The Professor hit the most effortless of 6s in the 4th over bowled by Sami before sent packing by Patel on the first ball of the 5th. Here's that sequence:

Five overs into the final, Zalmi were 36-2 -- not the kind of start they would have wanted in the most important match of their PSL 2018 campaign.

And they were soon given another jolt. Shadab Khan was introduced into the attack in the 6th over and he struck almost instantly, sending Fletcher back into the dugout.

But Chris Jordan looked in good touch. He hit a six each in the 8th, 9th and 10 overs.

Halfway through their innings, Zalmi were 73-3, with Jordan and Liam Dawson at the crease.

Here's the view from the press box from where Dawn.com sports team is covering this match live.

Jordan hit another maximum before his 36-run innings came to an end in the 13th over.

Zalmi brought up their century in the 14th over but were dealt another setback in the follow-up over when Hussain Talat removed Saad Nasim.

With just 5 overs left in their innings, Zalmi were 110-5 and in desperate need for some late fireworks from their captain Darren Sammy and Liam Dawson.

The curse of Nelson was there for all to see as Zalmi lost two batsmen at the score of 111. First Sammy (6) fell prey to Shadab before Umaid Asif met the same fate.

Here's the official PCB scorer, Mohammad Imran, keeping an eye on every run scored, every wicket taken.

The wickets kept on tumbling but Zalmi did just enough to put 148 runs on the board for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. They owed a great deal to Wahab Riaz's late cameo (28 runs off 14 balls).

They had successfully defended the same total in last year's final and considering the bowling options at Sammy's disposal, there was no doubting that they could do it again.

The run chase

The new ball was tossed to Hasan Ali, who bowled a trio of decent balls before Luke Ronchi's rampage began. He hit the pacer for two consecutive sixes to cement Islamabad United's position as the favourites in the match.

The hard-hitting kiwi smacked another maximum off Sameen Gul in the second over, mesmerising the Karachi crowd but chipping away at the hopes of an evenly contested game.

Sahibzada Farhan played the facilitator's role as Ronchi shellacked Zalmi bowlers one after the other.

By the end of 5 overs, United were 63-0 and cruising towards the title.

United wouldn't lose their first wicket until the 9th over when Jordan had Ronchi (52 off 26 balls) caught. The New Zealand departed having scored his 5th half-century of the tournament.

Having lost their first wicket in the 9th, United stuttered a little, losing two more batsmen -- Chadwick Walton and JP Duminy -- in as many overs. But by the end of the 11th over, they were 106-3 and needed just 43 runs off 54 balls to reclaim the PSL title.

Farhan's 44-run knock also came to an end in the 12th over as United started to get a bit nervy.

The 13th over was uneventful before another wicket fell in the 14th as Zalmi threatened to turn the game on its head.

In that same over, Hasan Ali picked up another wicket, with Shadab Khan departing. Jordan's diving catch was worth watching.

Zalmi could have had another wicket had Akmal not dropped Asif Ali's catch on the penultimate ball of the 15th over.

With just 5 overs left in PSL 2018, United needed 23 runs and had four wickets in hand.

A hero was needed and Asif Ali decided to volunteer. He smashed three sixes in a tensed situation. His 26-run cameo off just six balls and laced with three 6s saw United through.

There was plenty of fireworks after the winning shot. WHAT A NIGHT!

United, the inaugural PSL champions, had reclaimed their title. Luke Ronchi received player of the match award, and boy didn't he deserve that.

Pre-match proceedings

Dawn.com is at the stadium to cover the match live for our readers. We're sat just behind the VVIP gallery; lots of security, lots of famous faces here.

The opening ceremony ahead of the final has ended. The podium has been disbanded. The stadium is packed to the rafters and the players are all warmed up.

Explore: Music and festivities as PSL 2018's grand finale kicks off in Karachi

Both the squads have lined up for a pre-match team photo.

The entire stadium stood up to pay their respect when the national anthem was played.

Line-ups

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran, Fletcher, Hafeez. Nasim, Dawson, Sammy, Jordan, Hasan Ali, Wahab, Umaid, Sameen Gul

Islamabad United: Ronchi, Walton, Duminy, Farhan, Hussain, Asif, Khan, Faheem, Ammad Butt, Sami, Patel

PSL2018 Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (51)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 25, 2018 07:12pm

Let's hope, it will be a good game and the best team will perform and win without any pressure!

Trump Et
Mar 25, 2018 07:39pm

Game, Set and Match: Pakistan.

Saad Khan
Mar 25, 2018 07:46pm

Thank you Raheel Sharif bringing back peace in Karachi, today we have cricket back, we expect the same from current Chief.

zalmay
Mar 25, 2018 07:55pm

It's Peshawar Zalmi aptitude vs Islamabad United attitude

Alba
Mar 25, 2018 08:07pm

Islamabad United. Love that name.

Dr. Satkela, Amreeki Aristotle
Mar 25, 2018 08:14pm

Welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Theossa
Mar 25, 2018 08:15pm

Kamran gone without a dent! Glad he did actually coz there were fans calling for his inclusion in national team. We have seen this movie before. Keep the Akmal bros out of all formats of the game.

Fiz
Mar 25, 2018 08:16pm

Akmal gone in the 3rd over. Wow! United have struck gold.

A. Mirza
Mar 25, 2018 08:17pm

I’m actually feeling sad for my city that to have a simple game of cricket thousands of law-enforcement agents have to be deployed, roads have to be closed, people have to be shuttled and wait in long lines to pass security. I believe the opposite effect is taking place watching this cricket game and the unprecedented security that has to provided to players and fans. It actually reiterates to the world what a dangerous place this has become!

Ahmed Pakistani
Mar 25, 2018 08:22pm

My country Pakistan wins today ! and Nawaz Shareef and Ishaq Dar lost !!

BhaRAT
Mar 25, 2018 08:26pm

Patriotism level : Karachities

Trump it
Mar 25, 2018 08:27pm

@Trump Et win win situation for Pakistan!!

Dr. Satkela, Amreeki Aristotle
Mar 25, 2018 08:34pm

Welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough.

RENTAL CRICKET
Mar 25, 2018 08:34pm

Zulmi in trouble as Sumit Patel strikes. Here comes Shadab Khan's flipper and Andre Fletcher is gone. It's 38 for 3.

Naxalite
Mar 25, 2018 08:42pm

MQM: 0 Pakistan: 1

RENTAL CRICKET
Mar 25, 2018 08:53pm

Zulmi skipper Darren Sammy's gamble of promoting Jordan in the batting order looks like paying dividends. Jordan has opened up his shoulders, started hitting everything mercilessly.Zulmi has a very strong bowling attack but on a wicket like this anything less than 175 is easy to score and win.

Nadir Baloach
Mar 25, 2018 08:54pm

Beautiful Pakistan

Dr.Siddiqui
Mar 25, 2018 09:10pm

Bravo! The great city of lights getting lighted by radiance of cricket!

Indranil Dhar
Mar 25, 2018 09:26pm

Congratulations PCB....very well organised finals... wishing you guys entire Pakistan based PSL henceforth...

hammad
Mar 25, 2018 09:38pm

you are like the macth

hammad
Mar 25, 2018 09:40pm

islamabad are winer

Skyhawk
Mar 25, 2018 09:41pm

Islamabad United will be the winner of PSL final 2018.

JK
Mar 25, 2018 09:42pm

Onlyone player will be responsible if Zalmis lose: Captain of Zalmis. He is dumb to put it politely.

Fiz
Mar 25, 2018 09:48pm

Wahab riaz in full swing with the bat helping zalmi to amass valuable runs which can prove vital.

RENTAL CRICKET
Mar 25, 2018 09:48pm

@Naxalite What kind of rhetoric this is. Stop distorting the history. In fact there has been no international cricket in Pakistan after the terrorists attacked Sri Lankan Cricket team in Lahore.This has nothing to do with MQM. Stop making inflamatory comments. Now the over all security situation in the country has improved and foreign cricketers has agreed to play in Pakistan.

Bogus
Mar 25, 2018 10:02pm

Kamran Akmal and Hafeez as usual not able to perform on the big stage. Bigger the stage smaller the performance, smaller the stage bigger the performance.

Fiz
Mar 25, 2018 10:08pm

What a start by United. Rok sako tu Rok lo Ronki ko.

Waheed Khan
Mar 25, 2018 10:14pm

Kamrn Akmal showing is true class finally.

Omar
Mar 25, 2018 10:15pm

@RENTAL CRICKET yes, but Karachi even during mid 80s had security issues and many matches were disturbed or taken off schedule due to strong arm tactics of MQM.

Skyhawk
Mar 25, 2018 10:17pm

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have nothing to do with PTI or PMLN. Please don't mix this beautiful game of cricket with politics.

Shahab
Mar 25, 2018 10:31pm

Organizing a game in Karachi was not the basic need of Karachiites. It is for only one day entertainment. Do something for Karachi on permanent basis that could solve problems.

Dr. Satkela, Amreeki Aristotle
Mar 25, 2018 10:37pm

Welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Pasha
Mar 25, 2018 10:43pm

It is good to see the cleanliness and tidiness in the surrounding area of the cricket stadium. Can the Sindh government continue cleaning all areas of Karachi like that? or one day show off is over.

Khursheed Alam
Mar 25, 2018 10:45pm

@Shahab Right on. It is just Sunday fun.

Dr. Kassim
Mar 25, 2018 10:47pm

The match is entertainment for people visiting Karachi or living tentatively. For permanent residents of Karachi infrastructure is the main problem and one has to consider it seriously as it is becoming worst day by day.

Fiz
Mar 25, 2018 11:01pm

United in the driving seat.

Pak-uk
Mar 25, 2018 11:10pm

Just don’t understand why ISLU not sending most inform Hussain and Asif to bat?

Visitor
Mar 25, 2018 11:16pm

How many of youll are being entertained by joker rameez raja commentary. Why..why..why.. he is emotional and does not undrstand what he is talking on the microphone.

Fiz
Mar 25, 2018 11:16pm

What a catch off hassan Ali. United 5 down. Match hangs in balance.

Dev
Mar 25, 2018 11:22pm

Fixed hai. This is playing with the emotions of fans and spectators

Fiz
Mar 25, 2018 11:23pm

What a superb display of 'catches win matches.' United in trouble. PSL trophy going far from them.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 25, 2018 11:26pm

That is why Misbah was so important in the middle order of Islamabad United. He could have easily controlled this middle order collapse. Excellent match so far.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 25, 2018 11:30pm

Kamran Akmal strikes again. Kamran dropped the match and PSL trophy. That is why we cannot even think about including him in the Pakistan team. Mickey Arthur is absolutely right about Kamran Akmal

Fiz
Mar 25, 2018 11:36pm

Islamabad United - winner of 3rd PSL. Congrats Misbah.

Faisal
Mar 25, 2018 11:42pm

Kamran Akmal and the drop catch performance... that is what he is good at doing.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 25, 2018 11:45pm

Weldone Islamabad United. Professional performance. Really happy for team Misbah. The best team of the tournament won.

Citizen
Mar 25, 2018 11:51pm

Congratulations Islamabad united. if we compare crowd of karachi and lahore then lahore had edge. lahore crowd won the PSL.

Azhar
Mar 26, 2018 12:34am

Peshawar won the hearts of the nation.. Kamran Akmal caused the heart attack

Shantanu Kale
Mar 26, 2018 12:53am

@Shahab correct

Fiz
Mar 26, 2018 12:55am

Kamran akmal only did what he is good at - dropping catches and subsequently trophy. I'm not surprised. The better team on the day won,

Ayub
Mar 26, 2018 01:23am

Such a big event in Karachi and the elected mayor is not in the dignitaries at prize distribution,the true Karachite.Something is wrong.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 25, 2018

The ‘Bajwa doctrine’

THE existence of the purported doctrine was first mentioned by DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor earlier this year. Now,...
March 25, 2018

Surging imports

LATEST data on the country’s import bill shows some interesting changing patterns, and presents challenges to the...
March 25, 2018

Big Brother future

WHAT started out as suspicions of voter manipulation in terms of Donald Trump’s unlikely rise to the White House...
March 24, 2018

Coming full circle with IMF

WHEN the incoming government of the PML-N signed on to an IMF programme in late December 2013, it made a series of...
March 24, 2018

Water shortages

AS the early Kharif season approaches, an alarming picture of water shortage has been presented by a technical...
March 24, 2018

Unparliamentary conduct

IT is a remarkable incident even by the standards of the most raucous of legislatures anywhere. As the Kosovo...