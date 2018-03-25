DAWN.COM

Ministry of defence says Musharraf’s security not its job

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Mini­stry of Defence in response to a request for security has conveyed to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf through his counsel that providing him security on his return to the country is not its job.

In a letter written to the counsel for retired Gen Musharraf, Akhtar Shah, the ministry maintained that “provision of security in the subject case does not fall under the purview of Ministry of Defence”.

An application had been moved on behalf of Gen Musharraf on March 13 that the former president be provided security by the ministry of defence on his return to face a treason case in court.

His team contends that he faces serious security threats.

A similar application had also been submitted to the interior ministry that had not only assured him of security but had also sought his travel plan and details of his stay in Pakistan. However, the details have not been shared with the interior ministry so far.

“We are still working on the details and will make the decision public once there is something final,” All Pakistan Muslim League leader Dr Muhammad Amjad, a close aide of Gen Musharraf, told Dawn over phone from Dubai.

Before leaving the country in March 2016, the former president had been provided security by a contingent of Pakistan Rangers under the administrative control of the interior ministry. Recently, a special court had directed the government to bring him back by taking measures including the suspension of his passport and computerized national identity card and issuance of red warrants for his arrest. Subsequently, the interior ministry asked the former military ruler to return within a week and face the cases against him after he had expressed willingness to return to the country.

On March 21, he convened a meeting of his aides in Dubai on to decide the future course of action but the meeting remained indecisive.

Meanwhile, in a related development retired Col Inam-ur-Rahim has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to proceed against the former military ruler for not paying income tax despite having accumulated massive wealth.

“Now the time has come where it must be established that no one is sacrosanct/holy cow and above the law including generals and judges of superior courts,” he maintained in his application addressed to NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2018

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 25, 2018 08:37am

President Musharraf security will be provided by Pak Army as usual, Pakistan Armed forces don't trust anyone when it come protecting their chief. He is always surrounded by SSG soldiers many of them took retirement when retired as an COAS of Pakistan.

DontbeStupid
Mar 25, 2018 08:42am

You were the best leader Pakistan ever had but unfortunately your time is over in politics. You should just relax somewhere out of Pakistan and don't play with fire. Good luck to you.

