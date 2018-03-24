20 suspected in 2014 Kot Radha Kishan lynching of Christian couple acquitted by ATC
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday acquitted 20 people suspected of involvement in the lynching and burning alive of a Christian couple who were accused of blasphemy in Kot Radha Kishan in 2014.
Shahzad and Shama were burned alive in a brick kiln by a frenzied lynch mob ─ incited by announcements made from mosques in the area ─ ranging between 400-1,000 people for their alleged role in the desecration of the Holy Quran in Nov 2014. Both husband and wife were brick kiln workers, and the woman, a mother of three, was pregnant at the time. Police had registered a case against 660 villagers after the incident.
The court today acquitted 20 suspects, giving them the benefit of doubt. Among the 20, 15 people were identified as Faryad, Babar Ali, Islamuddin, Zulfiqar Ali, Arshad Ali, Jawed, Abid, Sabir, Muhammad Sharif, Sarfraz, Sultan, Aftab, Muhammad Ashraf, Abid Hasan, Asif and Owais.
The ATC in Nov 2016 sentenced five men to death on two counts for their involvement in the burning alive of Shahzad and Shama. Eight others were also charged with involvement in the lynching and sentenced to two years each in prison. In 2015, the ATC had indicted 106 suspected in the lynching.
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan, with even unproven allegations often prompting mob violence. Anyone convicted, or even just accused, of insulting Islam, risks a violent and bloody death at the hands of vigilantes.
Comments (18)
Is ATC blind?
Benefit of doubt? If everyone in the mob was innocent then who killed them in that grossly medieval way? Where is justice?
Pakistan need to remove the blasphamony rule. Otherwise pakistan is destined to be doomed.
This is the time for Supreme Court to intervene !
Wow, this is the justice in Pakistan....
This is not right, this is just not right, why is this judicial system so broken, two people were burned alive and the mob goes free. Unacceptable. Laws have to be fixed to avoid these acquittals. But who is going to fix the law, all lawmakers are busy in making money for next election cycle.
How many more got away with the Murder!!! Looks like the Police have covered their tracks shameful!!!!
Nice to see court system working swiftly. Five people where the crime was proven were given swift and harsh sentences and others where the crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt were acquitted.
I’m written this for those would just read the headline and jump on the band wagon!
very poor justice system..
Not surprised. Pakistan lives in the past, way way past the civilization. RIP the murdered souls.
This is pathetic. Two innocent ppl were burnt alive and no one is held responsible. Police and prosecutors should be held accountable for gross misconduct for not presenting enough evidence. If there was any witnesses intimidation, police should be still held responsible and case must be retried. So sad!
Wow, what kind of evidence was presented to the court? Either the prosecution was bribed, incompetent and intimidated or the judge was biased. This country is fast becoming as un islamic as can be...... sadly.
shame on Pakistan.it gives bad impression to already bad image of the country.
Almighty give peace to their families so hurtful to read this. No faith is higher than humanity.
Shame. Try these lynchers in Military court. Its a blatant example of injustice. Strongly condemn it.
This is shocking, ls there another law for those who kill minorities. CJP should take notice
Those who witness this barbaric act and did nothing are the same as those five men who are sentenced to death by the court.
Shame on Pakistan