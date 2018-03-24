DAWN.COM

Pakistan Women pulverise Sri Lanka, earn praise from PCB Chairman Sethi

Dawn.comUpdated March 24, 2018

— ICC
A combined seven-wicket haul by spin duo of Sana Mir and Nashra Sandhu helped Pakistan Women inflict a massive 108-run defeat on their Sri Lankan counterparts in the ongoing ICC Women's Championship at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

With that victory, Pakistan soared to third place in the points table, with just New Zealand and Australia ahead.

After Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first, the opening pairing of Nahida Khan and Muneeba Ali provided them a 29-run stand.

Nahida topscored for Pakistan with 46 but the rest of Pakistan's top-order batters made their contributions as well. In fact, all seven of Pakistan's top willow-wielders scored in double figures, helping their side to a total of 215-9.

In reply, Sri Lanka had a strong start, with their first wicket not falling until the 14th over, by when they had already made 49 of the 216 needed to win.

However, they suffered an astonishing collapse from thereon, going from 49-0 to 107 all out; they lost all 10 wickets for the addition of just 58 runs.

The mastermind of their collapse were off-spinner Mir and slow left-arm spinner Sandhu, with the former claiming four scalps and latter grabbing three.

It was Pakistan Women's second win of the tournament against Sri Lanka, giving them a 2-0 clean sweep over the islanders.

The victory did not go unnoticed by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi, who congratulated the team on Twitter.

