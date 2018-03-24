DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US accuses Russia of supplying arms to the Taliban

Dawn.comUpdated March 24, 2018

Email


Russia is supporting and supplying arms to the Taliban, Gen John Nicholson, the head of US forces in Afghanistan, told the BBC in an interview.

Nicholson, during the interview published on Friday, said he had seen "destabilising activity by the Russians", alleging that Russian weapons were smuggled across the Tajik border to the Taliban. He, however, did not say in what quantity.

"We see a narrative that's being used that grossly exaggerates the number of Isis [Islamic State group] fighters here," Gen Nicholson was quoted as saying by the BBC. "This narrative then is used as a justification for the Russians to legitimise the actions of Taliban and provide some degree of support to the Taliban."

"We've had stories written by the Taliban that have appeared in the media about financial support provided by the enemy," he added. "We've had weapons brought to this headquarters and given to us by Afghan leaders who said, 'This was given by the Russians to the Taliban' — we know that the Russians are involved."

Russian officials have previously denied providing aid to the militants, saying that their limited contacts were aimed at bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Last year in March, the US media had reported that Russia was providing political legitimacy and military supplies to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“American military officers see a growing Russian effort to bolster the Taliban’s legitimacy and undercut (the US and) Nato’s military effort there,” CNN had reported.

A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry had rejected the claims as “absolutely false”, alleging that such announcements were “designed to justify the failure of the American political and military campaigns” in Afghanistan.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
A Troll From Nowhere
Mar 24, 2018 01:35pm

Russia has every right to pay the US back in their own coin.

Mo
Mar 24, 2018 01:47pm

Funny Russians taking a page from U.S playbook

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 24, 2018

Coming full circle with IMF

WHEN the incoming government of the PML-N signed on to an IMF programme in late December 2013, it made a series of...
March 24, 2018

Water shortages

AS the early Kharif season approaches, an alarming picture of water shortage has been presented by a technical...
March 24, 2018

Unparliamentary conduct

IT is a remarkable incident even by the standards of the most raucous of legislatures anywhere. As the Kosovo...
March 23, 2018

Powerful Xi

WITH the abolition of the two-term limit, China has entered a new phase of political consolidation under a leader...
KP’s education troubles
Updated March 23, 2018

KP’s education troubles

It is time voters held lawmakers accountable so that overall learning prospects improve.