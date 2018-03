Awards conferred on 58 military, 73 civil personalities

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday conferred 58 military and 73 civil awards upon various personalities from different walks of life for their meritorious services in different fields.

The awards were given away in a special investiture ceremony held at the Presidency on the occasion of Pakistan Day. The ceremony was attended by ministers, parliamentarians, services’ chiefs, diplomats, high-ranking civil and military officials and people belonging to different walks of life.

Prominent lawyer and human rights activist Asma Jahangir, who has recently died, and renowned urologist Dr Adeeb Rizvi were awarded Nisah-i-Imtiaz.

Following are the recipients of military awards:

Hilal-i-Imtiaz (military): Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar, Rear Admiral Habib ur Rehman Qureshi, Rear Admiral Dr Nassar Ikram, Maj Gen Iftekhar Hussain, Maj Gen Muhammad Salim Jehangir, Maj Gen Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Maj Gen Shamrez Khan, Rear Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan, Maj Gen Safdar Abbas, Air Vice Marshal Noor Abbas, Maj Gen Khalid Hussain Asad, Maj Gen Najm us Saqib Khan, Maj Gen Tariq Hussain, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, Maj Gen Kamran Ali, Maj Gen Manzoor Ahmed, Maj Gen Moazzam Ejaz, Rear Admiral Asif Hameed, Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, Rear Admiral Ahmed Saeed, Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki, Maj Gen Asif Ali, Maj Gen Muhammad Arif, Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Maj Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Maj Gen Muhammad Khalil Dar, Maj Gen Shahid Pervaiz, Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan, Maj Gen Zafar Ullah Khan, Maj Gen Syed Asim Munir, Maj Gen Fida Hussain Malik, Maj Gen Hafeez Ur Rahman, Maj Gen Muhammad Ihsan Ullah, Maj Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan, Maj Gen Mohammad Waseem Ashraf, Maj Gen Muhammad Kaleem Asif, Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Maj Gen Sardar Tariq Aman, Maj Gen Tahir Masood Bhutta, Maj Gen Sohail Hafeez, Maj Gen Mazhar Ishaq, Maj Gen Salah Ud Din Qasim and Air Vice Marshal Shah Masroor Hussain.

Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz

Sitara-i-Basalat: Commodore Adnan Khaliq, Brig Khalid Farid, Capt Faisal Javeed Sheikh ((PN), Lt Col Tauqeer Haider (Shaheed), Wing Commander Fayyaz Ather Malik (Shaheed), Maj Faheem Badshah Afridi, Maj Muhammad Imran Khan (Shaheed), Maj Mudasar Sagheer (Shaheed), Capt Syed Junaid Ali Arshad (Shaheed), Sub Saeed Khan (Shaheed), Naib Sub Muhammad Ali, Hav Atta Ur Rehman (Shaheed), Sep Sajid Ali (Shaheed) and chef Nazakat Ali.

Following are the recipients of civil awards:

Nishan-i-Imtiaz: Asma Jahangir (late), Dr Adeeb ul Hassan Rizvi.

Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam: Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam.

Hilal-i-Imtiaz: Mohammad Anwar Habib, Aslam Hayat, Tariq Mahmud, Dr AnjumTauqir, Munir Ahmad Qureshi (Munnoo Bhai) (late), Nayyar Ali Dada, retired Justice Saiduzzaman Siddiqui (late).

Sitara-i-Pakistan: Kimihide Ando, Dr Song Jong-hwan, Sadiq Khan.

Sitara-i-Shuja’at: Abdul Ghani (late), Saif-ur-Rehman (Shaheed), retired Capt Syed Ahmad Mobin Zaidi (Shaheed), Zahid Mehmood Gondal (Shaheed), Muhammad Ashraf Noor (Shaheed), Hamid Shakeel Sabir (Shaheed), Maulana Hassan Jan (Shaheed), Dr Mufti Muhammad Sarfraz Naeemi (Shaheed), Fuad Asadullah Khan and Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz: Zia Chishti, Ashar Aziz, Makhdum Ali Chishty, Saira Afzal Tarar, Ashtar Ausaf Ali, Mian Muhammad Abdullah, Aftab Sultan, Zameer Muhammad Ch, Zahid Bashir, Muhammad Ali Tabba and Shahzad Roy.

President’s Award for Pride of Performance: Dr Mohammad Faheem, Salman Alvi, Aslam Pervaiz (late), Harris Khalique, Amin Hafeez, Muhammad Nawaz Raza, Najia Rasool and retd Brig Javed Ahmed Satti.

Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam: Afzal Khan.

Tamgha-i-Shuja’at: Haji Abu Bakar (late), Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Mustaqeem (Shaheed), Muhammad Amin Khan (Shaheed), Muhammad Asmat Ali (Shaheed), Nadeem Tanveer (Shaheed), Muhammad Aslam (Shaheed), Irfan Mehmood (Shaheed), retd Col Safdar Hussain, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, Muhammad Irfan (Shaheed), Hamid Tauqeer (Shaheed), Muhammad Arshad (Shaheed), Muhammad Azeem Fareedi (Shaheed), Maqbool Rehman (Shaheed), Malik Gul Akbar Khan (Shaheed), Malik Gul Shah Ali Khan (Shaheed), Malik Haji Muhammad Amin, Akhtar Munir Afridi (Shaheed), Taj Alam (Shaheed) Naik Jabeen Khan (Shaheed), Syed Abdul Ali Shah and Ishrat Hussain Bhatti.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz: Dr Nadeem Jan, Professor Muhammad Shamim Khan, Osama Ahmed Warriach (late), Masood-Ul-Mulk, Khurram Khan and Fiza Shah.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2018