‘AQIS militant, kidnapper’ among others held in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 24, 2018

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspected militant among others.

These arrests were made after raids in different parts of the metropolis, the spokesperson for the paramilitary force said. The paramilitary force apprehended Inayatullah Brohi, alias Aini, in New Karachi.

“The held suspect was affiliated with banned Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS),” claimed the Rangers official, adding that he was involved in several acts of terror.

Separately, the paramilitary force arrested two alleged drug peddlers, Fidaullah and Mohammed Ali in Clifton and Docks localities, respectively.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2018

