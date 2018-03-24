‘Nawaz himself to be blamed for plight,’ says Khursheed Shah

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah says ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif is himself to blame for the situation he is facing in the wake of Panama Leaks case as the latter had declined the opposition offer to deal with the issue in parliament.

“We’d tried to make Mr Sharif realise that Panama case should be probed by a parliamentary panel instead of taking the case to courts. But the offer was declined,” Mr Shah regretted while talking to the media here on Friday.

Responding to a query about Mr Sharif’s offer on caretaker setup, he said the disqualified premier perhaps didn’t know the procedure for appointment of the interim government.

About Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid’s call for imposing “judicial martial law” for three months to ensure fair and free vote, the opposition leader said Mr Rashid tried to become over-smart through the demand as the Constitution doesn’t allow any such provision.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2018