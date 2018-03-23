Half of all PSL4 matches to be held in Pakistan: Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Friday said the cricketing body had gotten the go-ahead to hold half of all matches in the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) series in Karachi and Lahore.

Speaking to reporters at Karachi's National Stadium, Sethi said: "In the fourth PSL series, we want double-weekend matches," explaining that on Thursday and Friday, matches would be held in the United Arab Emirates, whereas teams would play in Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday.

He said it was not possible for Pakistan to host any more foreign teams this year after the March 25 PSL final in Karachi as all the national team's scheduled matches and series would be held abroad.

"The PSL final is happening in Karachi. After that, we have the West Indies series. After that, we have no more space. We're going abroad to play, but along with this we are trying to find a window in August or September to play five to seven matches with the West Indies and Bangladesh in Houston and Florida. But that hasn't been finalised as yet," he added.

"We are exploring [our options] but we don't have space for a foreign team to visit. There are some teams that are ready [to play in Pakistan]. I won't name them, but they have said they are ready so we will plan for next year. We want a top-level team, and not just three to four matches but a whole series."

The time is not right as yet, he said, explaining that stadiums must be prepared beforehand and nationwide security has to be top class before it can happen. He said that stadiums will also be built in Islamabad and Peshawar.

"We are hopeful there will be more PSL in Pakistan," he added.

Sethi said he was looking forward to the final. "One of the teams [Islamabad United] won the first championship, the other [Peshawar Zalmi], the second championship. Let's see who wins the third round," he said. "Whoever wins, it will ultimately be a win for Pakistan."