No place for 'judicial martial law' in Constitution, says CJP
Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday dismissed rumours of the possibility of "judicial martial law" being imposed in the country, saying that there was no Constitutional provision for such a move.
He also stated unequivocally that autocratic rule would not flourish in Pakistan as long as he is chief justice.
Addressing a congregation of students at Lahore's Cathedral Church on Pakistan Day, the CJP said, "The kind of things that are being said about a judicial martial law — the Constitution does not allow any such thing."
The CJP asserted that he had "taken an oath to protect the Constitution".
"Any deviation from the Constitution will not be tolerated," he declared, vowing that he would not allow "democracy to be derailed in the country".
He said he hoped the upcoming elections would be independent and the next government would be formed in accordance with the Constitution.
He insisted that it was the duty of a judge to treat everyone, be it a ruler or a citizen, equally.
On the occasion, the CJP declared that the minorities of Pakistan were "very dear to the judiciary", recalling that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had said on numerous occasions that non-Muslim communities in Pakistan would have the same rights as the Muslim majority.
No need for him to give clarification and that even on statement of a politician of a stature of Sheikh Rashid.The CJ looks too media centric.It is not necessary that he has to give politically loaded statements and clarifications every day.He has to look more inward on the performance of the courts rather than the government.
Excellent, unimbigous, unqualified and unequivocal statement by the Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
When government and politicians are not performing their duties someone has to clean their filth
@F Khan I agree 100 per cent.
Well said CJP. You are working hard day and night for the betterment of Pakistan and the nation is proud of you.
Nation is with you sir
The CJ is very clear that no one is derailing democracy but in nation view our democratic rulers due to their extensive corruption practices will be going to jail under the law of the land. So anyone irrespective of their position must sincerely and honestly work for the country.
The only solution is a free and fair election on time, good ridence from corrupt politicians, dishonest buerocrats and greedy businessmen. And having a honest, loyal and hard working government, who cares about poor people and their needs like: education, health care, equality, justice and providing clean water and job opportunities for all!
Waiting for Zardari and PPP clan cleaning up Sir. Please take out some time for their cases .