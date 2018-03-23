President, PM and army chief attend military parade in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Day

A joint military parade to mark Pakistan Day is being held at Parade Ground near the Shakarparian hills in Islamabad, as the nation celebrates the day with zeal and fervour on Friday.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

Mobile phone services have been suspended in the capital, where a military parade is being held. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Holy Quran, followed by the singing of the national anthem, after which President Mamnoon Hussain president observed the parade from a jeep.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Defence Minister Khurrum Dastagir, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee Zubair Mehmood Hayat are also witnessing the parade. A large number of diplomats from several countries also attended the ceremony.

Guest of honour at the ceremony, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, has arrived at the venue.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi receives Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at the parade ground

President Mamnoon Hussain, in his speech, welcomed Sri Lankan president, and troops from Turkey, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates to the parade.

He said that cooperation for international peace is the base of the country's foreign policy. Islamabad also extends a hand of cooperation to the regional countries but taking the gesture as a weakness will be a dangerous mistake, the president added.

He paid tribute to the founders of the country who made the creation of Pakistan possible and emphasised the importance of peace and stability for the country's progress. He also paid a rich tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan movement.

President Mamnoon Hussain delivers a speech.— DawnNewsTV

President Hussain strongly condemned India for its irresponsible behaviour and attacks from across the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

"The only solution to the dispute of Kashmir is providing the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people, and Pakistan will continue to play its role in this regard," he said.

The president lauded the armed forces as well as the nation for eliminating terrorism from the country under operations Raddul Fasad and Zarb-i-Azb and announced a medal "Tamga-i-Azam" for those who rendered sacrifices for restoration of peace.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers held a march-past and a salute to the president of Pakistan. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan led a fly-past as a salute to the president.

Special Services Group's commandos hold a march-past

Troops of the parade also included Frontier Force Regiment, Northern Light Infantry Regiment, Mujahid Battalion, Tri Services Lady Officers, Tri Services Armed Forces Nursing Services, Special Services Group, and President Bodyguards.

The UAE forces participated in the parade for the first time. The parade also featured troops from Jordan.

Contingents of Armoured and Mechanised Infantry also held a march past. Pakistan Army tanks, including the Al Khalid and Al Zarrar, presented gun salutes to the president. Radar systems and other weapons equipped with military technology were also rolled out.

The NASR missile, the Shaheen missile, the Ghauri missile system, and the Babur cruise missile were also featured in the parade.

The Pakistan Day parade had resumed in 2015 after a gap of seven years and was seen as a manifestation of the military's show of strength in the wake of a shocking attack in 2014 on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, which left 150 dead, including 132 schoolchildren.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad while provincial capitals welcomed the day with 21-gun salutes. Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country and national flag was hoisted at all major government buildings.

Change of guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and Dr Allama Iqbal in Lahore.

Air Commodore Syed Sabahat Hasan was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Iqbal's mausoleum in Lahore where Pakistan Airforce troops took over guard duty.