Musharraf to return next month: aide
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Awami Ittehad (PAI) secretary general Iqbal Dar on Thursday said that former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf would return to Pakistan next month.
Addressing a press conference, Mr Dar said the date of arrival and the city where Mr Musharraf would land would be announced after consultation with all members of the PAI.
The PAI is a coalition of 23 political and religious parties led by the former president.
Mr Dar said there was a need to support the judiciary and armed forces, adding political parties should sign an agreement to decide how the country would be run in the future.
“If the ruling parties would go for confrontation with the judiciary and armed forces, they will not be able to run the country’s affairs smoothly,” he said. Politicians were giving a wrong message and impression about the country by levelling allegations of corruption against each other, he added.
Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2018
Which year?
Seeing is believing.
Welcome home! The country needs high integrity leaders like you.
How can a person who has accepted that he abrogated constitution of Pakistan, head a political party / coalition of parties.
Not a sensible decission.
He needs to stand trial for allowing drone strikes against our people and selling our country out. We don't want any dictators any more. We stand strong with democracy and strengthening our civil institutions however weak they currently are. Pakistan shall rise above these tyrants!
Mushraff needs to return and clear his name from all allegations.
One of the great General of Pakistan Army. Best President of Pakistan among all.
General Parvaiz Musharraf is a great and honest man. Pakistan need his leadership skills. Look where we were and where we are now. Sincerely hope he gets a chance to lead the country once again.