Musharraf to return next month: aide

Ikram JunaidiUpdated March 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Awami Ittehad (PAI) secretary general Iqbal Dar on Thursday said that former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf would return to Pakistan next month.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Dar said the date of arrival and the city where Mr Musharraf would land would be announced after consultation with all members of the PAI.

The PAI is a coalition of 23 political and religious parties led by the former president.

Mr Dar said there was a need to support the judiciary and armed forces, adding political parties should sign an agreement to decide how the country would be run in the future.

“If the ruling parties would go for confrontation with the judiciary and armed forces, they will not be able to run the country’s affairs smoothly,” he said. Politicians were giving a wrong message and impression about the country by levelling allegations of corruption against each other, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2018

Comments (9)

Observer
Mar 23, 2018 07:39am

Which year?

Alba
Mar 23, 2018 07:49am

Seeing is believing.

Dr Ibrahim
Mar 23, 2018 08:37am

Welcome home! The country needs high integrity leaders like you.

What about me
Mar 23, 2018 08:45am

How can a person who has accepted that he abrogated constitution of Pakistan, head a political party / coalition of parties.

FAIRTALK
Mar 23, 2018 08:54am

Not a sensible decission.

Omar
Mar 23, 2018 09:11am

He needs to stand trial for allowing drone strikes against our people and selling our country out. We don't want any dictators any more. We stand strong with democracy and strengthening our civil institutions however weak they currently are. Pakistan shall rise above these tyrants!

Ahsan Gul
Mar 23, 2018 09:32am

Mushraff needs to return and clear his name from all allegations.

naji
Mar 23, 2018 11:02am

One of the great General of Pakistan Army. Best President of Pakistan among all.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 23, 2018 11:02am

General Parvaiz Musharraf is a great and honest man. Pakistan need his leadership skills. Look where we were and where we are now. Sincerely hope he gets a chance to lead the country once again.

