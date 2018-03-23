DAWN.COM

Musharraf to return next month: aide

Ikram JunaidiUpdated March 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Awami Ittehad (PAI) secretary general Iqbal Dar on Thursday said that former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf would return to Pakistan next month.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Dar said the date of arrival and the city where Mr Musharraf would land would be announced after consultation with all members of the PAI.

The PAI is a coalition of 23 political and religious parties led by the former president.

Mr Dar said there was a need to support the judiciary and armed forces, adding political parties should sign an agreement to decide how the country would be run in the future.

“If the ruling parties would go for confrontation with the judiciary and armed forces, they will not be able to run the country’s affairs smoothly,” he said. Politicians were giving a wrong message and impression about the country by levelling allegations of corruption against each other, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2018

