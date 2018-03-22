DAWN.COM

New political party to be formed in Balochistan, likely under the helm of Jan Muhammad Jamali

Syed Ali ShahMarch 22, 2018

Balochistan may be the scene of more political wheeling and dealing in the coming days, with influentials from varying political backgrounds reportedly considering joining forces to create a new political entity, credible sources told DawnNewsTV on Thursday.

The new political party will comprise various 'electables' from different parts of the province.

"Very soon, we are going to announce our political party", a Balochistan Assembly legislator, who declined to be named, told DawnNewsTV.

Influential politicians including Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, former speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali, Sardar Saleh Bhootani, Sarfaraz Bugti, Mir Abdul Kareem Nowsherwani, federal state minister Jam Kamal, Mir Amanullah Notezai, Magsi, Mir Ghulam Dastagir Badini, Mir Asim Kurd Gailo and other notables will reportedly be part of the new political party.

These personalities were reported to have held a series of meetings at the residence of former senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi in recent days to develop consensus in this regard.

Also read: Are we ignoring the political dynamics in Balochistan?

"We have decided in principle to form an indigenous political party from Balochistan", Hashmi told Dawn.

"Work is underway on the constitution and manifesto of this new political party," Hashmi added.

A source who declined to be named disclosed to DawnNewsTV that former speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali is likely to lead the new party.

Jamali had previously argued for an indigenous Muslim league from Balochistan.

His like-minded legislators are currently part of the ruling PML-N and PML-Q and belong to the Bizenjo-led coalition government in Balochistan.

Analysts have criticised the move as damaging political process. "Through this, individuals rather than democracy will be strengthened", Shehzada Zulfiqar, a senior journalist, said.

These influentials have recently enjoyed a string of 'successes'. They backed six independent senators from Balochistan who successfully contested the March 3 election.

Incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also enjoys the support of these politicians.

