More party members quit Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz

Hanif SamoonMarch 22, 2018

Amidst an ongoing crackdown against various factions of the separatist Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM), more members announced their decision to quit the party during a press conference in Tando Mohammad Khan on Thursday.

The workers announced they were moving away from nationalistic politics and would join mainstream parties to work for 'pro-Pakistan politics'.

Zahid Jiskani, Mohammad Ali Jiskani, Akhter Jiskani, Sain Bux Jiskani, Soomar Jiskani, Ali Talpur, Ashique Soomro, Javed Jiskani, Mushtaq Jiskani, Ahsan Chandio, Vikram Thakur, and Ashok Thakur were among those to quit the party.

Zahid Jiskani, the district president of JSQM Tando Mohammad Khan, and two other workers announced their departure after signing an undertaking and "giving it to the concerned functionaries".

All workers leaving were active in Tando Mohammad Khan and Badin districts, sources told Dawn. Jiskani expects that more activists will soon announce their disavowal of separatist politics.

Workers have alleged that their leaders had "ulterior motives and had been exploiting them."

It is not clear what motivated that charge.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of workers of different JSQM factions from Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Thar, and other districts have severed their ties to the party after the enforced disappearances of fellow activists.

JSQM was founded by the late G.M. Syed to work towards the creation of Sindhudesh, a concept floated by some Sindhi nationalist parties in Pakistan for the creation of a Sindhi state.

