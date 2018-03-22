DAWN.COM

Maryam's sharp tongue steering PML-N into a dead end, Nisar warns Nawaz

Javed HussainUpdated March 22, 2018

Former interior minister and disgruntled PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar on Thursday issued a sharp warning to party supremo Nawaz Sharif saying that his daughter Maryam's "sharp tongue" was steering the party into a dead end.

Nisar, who appeared to have developed differences with the party last year following Nawaz's disqualification from public office, said that although he had removed himself from national politics, he remained involved in politics at a constituency level.

The former minister expressed regret that he had been the target of personal attacks originating from a very specific source.

"These personal attacks, which range from 'jokes' to sarcastic remarks, and even association with events which never transpired, are being used to target my identity," he said.

"The only pawn evident is someone who has no political or ideological association with the PML-N. A puppet does not dance on its own," he added.

He claimed to have exercised "extreme patience" dealing with the situation for the past year, adding that he had tried to avoid behaving in a way that could harm the party.

"When they could not find anything else, they went ahead and appointed certain journalists to ask predetermined questions to ridicule me," he claimed.

Addressing Nawaz Sharif directly, Nisar said: "A person does not bestow favours on others, it is God who does so. If you think you have done people favours, then you must also know that a lot of people have done you favours as well, and helped you get to where you are today. You must remain cognisant and grateful to them," he said.

"As for Maryam Nawaz, her sharp tongue is steering the party towards a dead end. I could respond to her in the same manner, but I still have respect for her family even today.

He went on to present a couplet: "Adab ki baat hai warna Munir socho tau, Jo shakhs sunta hai, woh bol bhi tau sakta hai. (It is a matter of respect, Munir, otherwise, just think, one who listens is also capable of responding.)

He cautioned that if such accusations continued being levelled against him by pawns, he retained the right to issue a detailed clarification.

Nisar, who has been at odds with Nawaz over the latter’s anti-judiciary and anti-establishment tirades, opted out of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's cabinet.

Since then, reports about the PML-N’s internal rifts have surfaced often, with Nisar going public against his party’s line on a few occasions.

Of late, the senior politician has been busy meeting voters and union council chairmen in his constituency in a bid to consolidate chances of his victory in the next elections.

The sidelined party leader's recent statement comes just days after he said at a press conference in Taxila that the time to publicly shed light on the issues straining his relationship with the PML-N "has come very close".

Alba
Mar 22, 2018 08:22pm

Has Maryam gotten a little unbalanced? Nisar is right about one thing. She has disqualified herself from running for elective office.

Moth
Mar 22, 2018 08:23pm

I saw your press conference other day. Nisar sahib, do not play gimmicks. If you love Pakistan, then be bold and come forward and make a new party in Punjab. Fill the vacum and do it quickly. PLM n going to be doomed soon.

Zak
Mar 22, 2018 08:26pm

Only man of intellect and integrity, in that party.

khaled
Mar 22, 2018 08:32pm

Very true.

Shan
Mar 22, 2018 08:33pm

Maryam has the sweetest tongue ask Nawaz himself.

WM
Mar 22, 2018 08:37pm

Nisar 35 years service and great sacrifices for the party have been flowed in the river by PMLN. It is lesson learnt for others who works day and night for their parties and at end gains nothing even good farewell is not offered by the party.So all party workers should be cautious in future.

Atta
Mar 22, 2018 08:46pm

I totally agree with him

Khalid iqbal
Mar 22, 2018 08:49pm

How a man of his intellect, and integrity survived in that party for that long.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 22, 2018 08:55pm

@Zak: Then why is he still with the party?

Malveros
Mar 22, 2018 09:08pm

Nisar needs to be removed from PMLN. His childish antics are too much. Senator Aitzaz Ahsan was right about him.

Imran
Mar 22, 2018 09:08pm

Pti welcomes you

anum
Mar 22, 2018 09:12pm

sharp tongue? he wouldn't have used this language for a man.

s chaudhury
Mar 22, 2018 09:27pm

Sharp tongue of Maryam is an understatement.

Harmony-1©
Mar 22, 2018 09:42pm

@Shan - Capt. Safdar knows that better.

