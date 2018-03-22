Sherry Rehman becomes the first female Leader of the Opposition in Senate
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has been declared the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, read a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat on Thursday.
Rehman is the first female in Pakistan to hold the position.
PPP, after getting its candidates elected as Senate chairman and deputy chairman — Sadiq Sanjrani and Saleem Mandviwalla, respectively — has now occupied the office of the opposition leader with the support of 34 members. Rehman is the party's seventh opposition leader in the Senate.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday had challenged the PPP's move to nominate Senator Rehman for the opposition leader's position in the upper house of the parliament.
In a letter to Senate Chairman Sanjrani, PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati — himself a nominee for the seat —had contended that the list of members supporting Senator Rehman for the slot of opposition leader contravened the rules and procedures of the house.
The party had accelerated its efforts to thwart the PPP move and met with representatives of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), senators from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) as well as the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) to seek their support.
While talking to DawnNewsTV earlier in the week, Senator Swati had claimed that the party enjoys support of the majority of opposition members.
Swati, however, secured only 19 votes.
First female opposition leader
Last week, the PPP had started lobbying for Senator Rehman after party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari nominated her for the position.
Bilawal had expressed hope that Rehman would become the first female opposition leader in the Senate, saying, "PPP ready to make history again".
Earlier, the late Benazir Bhutto had served as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly during the two previous PML-N governments in the 1990s.
Shahrbano Rehman, better known as Sherry Rehman, was born on 21st December 1960 in Karachi. She was educated at Smith College and later at the University of Sussex where she studied Art History and Political Science.
Rehman has served as an MNA and a minister in the centre for various departments including health, women development and information. She has also served as Pakistan's ambassador to United States in PPP-led government's recent term.
As if it really matters. What happened in recent senate elections is nothing but a joke.
So what?. PPP will remain a party corrupt to the core and Sherry Rehman will act as ‘ muk muka ‘ opposition leader to save the corruption and corrupt practices of its leadership. The Sindh Province will remain the worst governed province.
Idea is not bad, we have seen in Pakistan wives in home always fight well for the rights of their childern and always put demands for siblings from husbands. I hope sherry will do the same for the people of pakistan, she must give tough time to govt.
Zardari's corruption will never come up to surface...
PTI has been totally outclassed by the shrewdness of PPP
Corruption once again winning is Pakistan. PPP and PML-N is nothing but symbols of corruption and nepotism in Pakistan when small children are being rape murdered or die hungry in the streets of Pakistan. This is what these two parties have been doing during the last 50-60 years and once the military elite sees their actions they love to take over the engorgement whenever opportunity arises knowing how bad the leaders of these political parties are.
@Abu Khalid As PTI always stood with them at the testing times of Zaradri? Have you forgotten how PTI supported unconditionally and hole heartedly to PPP candidate of chairman and deputy chairman of Senate. PTI has one point agenda and that is personal amity against NS
@Nomi Goraya
I also think so.
This has shown that PPP's political maneuvering skills are far above any other political party's. The way they have taken control of the Senate is remarkable indeed.
Sherry Sherry Lady.....
Good for Pakistan. A woman leader after a lot of years after Benazir Bhutto. More to woman power.
Congratulations.
Very bad choice.
Bow that’s what you call woman empowerment unlike some country who only talks but zero action
It does not matter, both PPP and PTI are two sides of same coin.
How is it democracy when you have leader, deputy leader and opposition leader all aligned to the same party PPP, in the senate.
Congratulations Sherry.
Pleased to see , Women Deputy Opposition leader in Pk. Upper House. She deserved this position being experienced parliamentarian .Hope she would raise the voice for rights of Women and proof to be right choice.Good luck SR !!!!!
@Muneer do not be so negative !
Chair fights. PML-N failed this time
@Aslam Qadri: Don't be surprised this is so called democracy in our country. What we as a nation need to find out is that where or with who PPP alligned themselves? Amazingly everything is working in their favour all of a sudden.
A giant step in Islamic Republic of Pakistan's Politics. She has better ethics than any living person in Pakistani politics. She has been the loudest voice for oppressed, women and minorities.
Though PPP and its central leaders, most of them, are much more politically matured, it's history of corruption and no progress will haunt them in the next elections. I do not politically support IK but I do believe he should be given a chance to prove what has been claiming all these years. However, I do not have any high hopes from him either.
Congratulations madam from otherside of the border. Let's work for peace together.
Congratulations Miss Rehman. With power also comes the responsibility of doing the right thing . I am sure that young women will be looking up to you and hoping to succeed as you did in mostly male society. So here is my suggestion live above the party, do the right thing for people of Pakistan specially females of Pakistan and do the right thing for Pakistan. You have the chance to prove that Mr. Bilal Bhutto made the right decision when he nominated you. Go get them tiger !!