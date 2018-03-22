SC orders LDA to restore public park altered to build road to Dar's Lahore residence
Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday gave the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) a 10-day deadline to restore a public park near the residence of former finance minister Ishaq Dar which was altered to build a road leading to his house.
A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, headed by the chief justice, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the alteration of the park in order to build a road ─ on Dar's request ─ leading to his house. The LDA had taken over 1 kanal and 6 marlas of the park to build the road.
"On whose behest did you ruin the park to build a road?" Justice Nisar asked the LDA director general (DG), who told the court that he had received a verbal request from the former minister.
The CJP lashed out at the DG for "becoming a slave of the ministers" and told him that he had committed an offence and could be prosecuted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under Section 9 of the body's ordinance, which concerns Corruption and Corrupt Policies.
The DG LDA offered an unconditional apology ─ which was dismissed by Justice Nisar ─ and requested the court not to forward the case to NAB.
Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that if the bench did not send the case to NAB, it would "set a bad example". However, he told the DG to restore the park first and let the court consider the matter.
The court issued notices to Dar and the LDA, and also ordered authorities to publish an advertisement in Dawn to summon Dar, who is already facing ex-parte trial proceedings in a corruption reference related to owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and has been declared an absconder by an accountability court.
Thanks to CJP for restoring justice and harnessing these corrupt officers and politicians
Thank you CJP for taking care of public. Those who take votes from public hardly care about public when they return to power.
It seems that no pakistani government official is honest. That is so sad!
I reluctantly applaud the SC for protecting citizen's interest. I say reluctantly only because politicians who should be protecting my interest are actually the culprits. All such thieves must be brought to book whether they are politicians, generals, bureaucrats or judges.
good work SC. We need similar action against IK illegal construction in bani gala as well
So much corruption, thank you Supreme Court for restoring the trust of public in your prestigious institution.
Hope CJP will take suo motto notice for the number of parks which are turned into marriiage halls in Karachi and not only order to demolish but bring the culprit to Justice with exemplary punishment.
Of course, the whole administration is enslaved and a fairly reasonable and developing democratic process has been paralysed and the country converted into a hopeless and miserable personal property of this gang of thieves. The Supreme Court has reasserted itself and doing what must be done. People at large must prevail over individuals and their whims. Thank you Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Thanks to CJP for restoring justice and establishing rule of law.
@Zahid - Let the court decide whether its "illegal construction" or not. Don't you judge!
Seems no one will be spared, so better anyone who has stolen money, property or have done illegal activities or being involved in corrupt practices must surrender before the SC, otherwise the court will deal with them iron hands.
LDA Director general should be meted out an exemplary punishment and Ishaq Dar should be asked to repay the money to national exchequer which was used to build the road. Criminals in this country are not only looting the poor people but then are spending the tax payers money to sustain their life style. Dar should be ashamed of himself.
These are only 'minor' examples of misuse of authority, power and trust of public, public interests and rights have been ruthlessly violated by this breed of Royal minded public servants. Well done SC.
Thanks CJP sahib. There was also another corruot politician from PMLN who ordered an unnecessary long curve in Lahore-Islamabad motorway to get it pass through his residence thus prolonging the total travel time significantly to many unnecessary minutes.
@Zahid - Let the court decide whether its "illegal construction" or not.
Don't you judge!
Ruining a park is the least of the problems created by PML-N. They've ruined the nation, its reputation, its credit-worthiness, its foreign relations and alliances. They should all be barred from playing politics in Pakistan - like Altaf Hussain - prosecuted to recover looted wealth and damages, than thrown into jail for a generation or two.
Bravo CJP. Salute you
Great CJ - he is giving people the chance to redeem themselves.. if they don’t then he punishes... good approach !
I love this CJ. Jinnah would have been proud of him.