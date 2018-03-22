All 15 independent senators backed by PML-N in Senate polls join treasury

All 15 independent senators who were backed by the ruling PML-N in the elections for the upper house held earlier this month have decided to join the treasury benches, it emerged on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, two independent senators from Fata have also decided to join the treasury in addition to the 15 PML-N-backed senators.

Meanwhile, 11 independent senators, including six from Fata, have decided to sit on the opposition benches.

The choices made by 28 independent senators about joining the treasury or opposition are as follows:

Treasury

11 senators from Punjab

Independent senators' choices.

2 senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 senators from Islamabad

2 senators from Fata

Opposition

5 senators from Balochistan

6 senators from Fata

Meanwhile, six independent senators from Fata have formed a group and nominated Senator Aurangzeb as their leader, according to a separate notification.

Independent senators' choices.

Days before the Senate elections took place on March 3, all PML-N nominees were declared independent by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The decision was taken in the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict which removed Nawaz Sharif from his post as party head and nullified all official party decisions he took following the July 28, 2017, Panama Papers judgment.

The ruling party won the expected 15 seats in the elections despite having suffered a major setback in Balochistan, while the PPP pulled off a surprise win on 12 seats which with the likely support of independent candidates may further allow it to consolidate its position in the upper house.

Besides the 15 candidates backed by the PML-N, 12 PPP, 10 independent, six PTI, two candidates of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and National Party each, one candidate from each of the MQM, Jamaat-i-Islami and PML-F had returned successful on 52 of the 104 Senate seats.