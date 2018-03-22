Rao Anwar to be produced in Sindh High Court today

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who was arrested a day earlier on the orders of the Supreme Court, will be produced in Sindh High Court today.

Police are expected to ask the court for physical remand of the former SSP.

After eluding law enforcement agencies for over a month, Anwar finally appeared before the SC on Wednesday. After being arrested on the chief justice's orders, he was shifted from Islamabad to Karachi last night. He is being investigated for his suspected involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged 'encounter' in Karachi in January 2018.

He had last been seen at Islamabad airport trying to flee the country on a Dubai-bound flight earlier this year, however, he was stopped by immigration officials.

Since then, there had been no trace of the absconding officer, despite the fact that the SC had given a deadline for his arrest and called upon intelligence agencies and the Federal Investigation Agency to help Sindh police nab him.

Staged enounter

Naqeebullah Mehsud — whose name was given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, relatives of the deceased had told Dawn.

Hailing from South Waziristan, he was among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis in January 2018.

Anwar had alleged that Naqeebullah was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but a later statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson for TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed the claim "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Naqeebullah's family had also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.

In January, an inquiry team of senior police officers probing the alleged extrajudicial killing of Mehsud had found that the Waziristan native was killed in a fake encounter which was staged by then-SSP Malir Anwar on January 13.

The high-level inquiry committee had also concluded in its initial report submitted to the Sindh police that the deceased man had no militant tendencies.