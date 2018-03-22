Rao Anwar remanded into police custody for 30 days in Naqeebullah killing case
Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar was produced in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday for the hearing of a case regarding the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.
More than 20 police mobiles and two armoured personnel carriers escorted the former SSP.
The ATC granted police a 30-day physical remand of the former SSP during the hearing that was held in-camera.
Anwar's counsel, Advocate Javed Ahmed Chhatari, while speaking to reporters said the investigating officer had requested the court for a 30-day remand, saying there were some security concerns.
When asked by the judge if he had any objections, Anwar said he realised remand was a requisite for the investigation, the lawyer said.
Earlier today, the ATC judge had ordered the police to produce former SSP Malir Rao Anwar before the court. Investigation officials told the court that Anwar would be produced before an administrative judge, after which he would appear before the ATC.
ATC Judge Khalida Yaseen, however, dismissed this argument and ordered police to produce Anwar during the ongoing hearing. Ten other police officials who had been arrested earlier also appeared in court today.
Anwar, who is the chief suspect in the case was arrested a day earlier on the orders of the Supreme Court.
Police had filed a charge sheet against 25 officials including Anwar before an ATC judge earlier this month. With the former SSP's arrest, the total number of officials that are in police custody has gone up to 11 while 14 police officials are still absconding.
After eluding law enforcement agencies for over a month, Anwar finally appeared before the SC on Wednesday.
Also read: Dawn Investigation: Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi
“This is the majesty of court before which he [Rao Anwar] has submitted,” a visibly relieved Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had observed. The CJP had earlier issued repeated orders to the Sindh police chief for the fugitive officer’s arrest in the suo motu case pertaining to the killing.
The Supreme Court had rejected his request for protective bail with an observation that a fugitive from justice neither commanded any sympathy nor was he a favourite child of the law.
The court also appointed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising officials of the Sindh police to grill the officer after rejecting his request for including representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) instead of police officers from Sindh.
However, the court had dropped contempt of court proceedings initiated against him for defying its order to appear before it and lifted the direction for freezing his bank accounts and blocking of his computerised national identity card.
His name will remain on the Exit Control List (ECL) as per the order of the Supreme Court on Jan 23 when he had made a botched attempt to flee the country. Since then the whereabouts of the former police officer had been unknown.
Observers were of the opinion that his ‘mysterious appearance’ was the result of intense back-channel efforts and in-camera briefings during the past few days that helped in identification of those who facilitated his attempt to leave for Dubai from the Islamabad airport on Jan 23.
Staged encounter
Naqeebullah Mehsud — whose name was given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, relatives of the deceased had told Dawn.
Hailing from South Waziristan, he was among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis in January 2018.
Anwar had alleged that Naqeebullah was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but a later statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson for TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed the claim "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.
Naqeebullah's family had also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.
In January, an inquiry team of senior police officers probing the alleged extrajudicial killing of Mehsud had found that the Waziristan native was killed in a fake encounter which was staged by then-SSP Malir Anwar on January 13.
The high-level inquiry committee had also concluded in its initial report submitted to the Sindh police that the deceased man had no militant tendencies.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that former SSP Rao Anwar will appear in the Sindh High Court on Thursday. The error is regretted.
Comments (31)
He deserves to be remanded until he tells all the truth.
justice versus power and corruption... let us see how it ends
What about extra judicial murders of Mohajir youth? No one raised voice to support them like they do in case of Naqeebullah?
Rao Jee is getting the taste of his own medicine. How does it feel sir?
Are in Pakistan history,influential people like Rao Anwar served punishment?
Kindly identify and prosecute those who were instrumental and directly involved in providing him unlawful refuge, illegal shelter and uncalled for protection against Court Orders.
Anwar case can put up in Military court, and investigate by ISI, his petty Bhai will not give truth.
The VIP protocol a murder suspect is getting. Clearly shows that there are more powerful sources behind him other then a political party head. For far too long Rao Anwar has been getting away with extra judicial killings of innocent people. The entire nation is looking towards honourable Supreme Court for justice.
He got all the backing from those who matters most in this country !
In my view, every effort and dirty trick will be used to save Rao Anwar from fake encounter and mudering innocent Naqebullah Masud. Justice must prevail and truth must out - who instructed him to muder and what was the real reason behind this evil act?
@asad: Valid points raised here. The more things are surfacing. The more it is becoming evident how the major and mega political force of Urban Sindh was pushed against the wall with the help of people like Rao Anwar who is backed by the ruling political party (Sindh) head and other more powerful sources. Political engineering going on in Urban Sindh is counterproductive and damaging to our national interest. Lets work together as a nation. Marginalization of masses can be catastrophic.
Sure, unless he simply evaporates into thin air, on his way to court. Then you will be left wondering, who, how, and why?
What about the dozen or more police officers still absconding? Why were their bank accounts not frozen? There is more to this than meets the eye.
@khanm There's a world of difference between truth and facts. Facts can obscure truth.
Rao and Imran Ali murderer of Zainab both must be hanged until death in public. So that no can dare in future to kill any innocent citizen of Pakistan
Anwar does not deserve any favour from Law and Law enforcement agencies.
@khanm In Pakistan history,influential people like Rao Anwar never be punished? Many live examples are around!
30 days? That's a lot of time for him and his protectors to plan,prepare and execute his disappearance!
VIP treatment for a mastermind of fake encounters and muderer of an innocent young man. What a justice for high profile criminals and their supporters!
@asad please keep quiet and dont play mohajir card.
@Sab se pehle pakistan - Not really. Let's be honest, those murders that asad mentions were not one sided either.
Some cases become an icon just like Malala or Zainab cases did – a fact.
From the comments above it seems people don't believe on justice system of pakistan, many commenters seems hopeless but my sixth sense says justice would be served in Naqeeb ullah murder case. I strongly believe that as the arresting of Rao was made possible, also he will be punished and justice will be served, No need to loose hope.
Would love to see him hanged
GooD dicision court
@asad Not mohajir youth!!, Members of the terrorist party MQM
30 days remand in Sindh police custody means 30 days of 5 Star Hotel facilities for Rao Anwar. He should have been kept in Punjab or KPK as he is backed by ruling political party (Sindh) and other more powerful sources present in Sindh.
WOW! He was escorted by 20 cars and two armoured trucks.
One wonders why 18 police mobiles were needed to escort Rao Anwar to the court. Did they even know what would they be doing if some slams his car into the mobile he was ridding? It is total waste of money and important resources.
What a waste... He should be handed over to rangers not to police. What Police can do with him.... Why rangers is sitting quite not and not taking action which they used to take action against MQM personally.
Rao Anwar is not the only one , the list include Samiuulah Marwat and Rana Maqbool too !
Frankly speaking, 30 days police custody is too much. Usually, first custody is not more than 14 days. Justice needs to be fair also. Getting information collaborated with evidence is the aim and not breaking down to such a level, where alleged criminal accepts anything and everything. In 30 days, police can make him to admit any world famous major crime. Just tink.