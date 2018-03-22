DAWN.COM

ATC grants police 30-day physical remand of Rao Anwar

Shafi BalochUpdated March 22, 2018

Rao Anwar arrives at the Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday surrounded by police officials. — DawnNews TV
Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar was produced in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday for the hearing of a case regarding the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

More than 20 police mobiles and two armoured personnel carriers escorted the former SSP.

The ATC granted police a 30-day physical remand of the former SSP.

Earlier today, the ATC judge had ordered the police to produce former SSP Malir Rao Anwar before the court. Investigation officials told the court that Anwar would be produced before an administrative judge, after which he would appear before the ATC.

ATC Judge Khalida Yaseen, however, dismissed this argument and ordered police to produce Anwar during the ongoing hearing. Ten other police officials who had been arrested earlier also appeared in court today.

The hearing was adjourned for a recess.

Anwar, who is the chief suspect in the case was arrested a day earlier on the orders of the Supreme Court.

RAO Anwar being brought to the Secretariat Police Station, Islamabad, on Wednesday.—INP
Police had filed a charge sheet against 25 officials including Anwar before an ATC judge earlier this month. With the former SSP's arrest, the total number of officials that are in police custody has gone up to 11 while 14 police officials are still absconding.

Also read: Dawn Investigation: Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi

After eluding law enforcement agencies for over a month, Anwar finally appeared before the SC on Wednesday.

“This is the majesty of court before which he [Rao Anwar] has submitted,” a visibly relieved Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had observed. The CJP had earlier issued repeated orders to the Sindh police chief for the fugitive officer’s arrest in the suo motu case pertaining to the killing.

The Supreme Court had rejected his request for protective bail with an observation that a fugitive from justice neither commanded any sympathy nor was he a favourite child of the law.

The court also appointed a Joint Investi­gation Team (JIT) comprising officials of the Sindh police to grill the officer after rejecting his request for including representatives of Inter-Services Intel­ligence (ISI), Military Intel­ligence (MI) and Intel­li­gence Bureau (IB) instead of police officers from Sindh.

However, the court had dropped contempt of court proceedings initiated against him for defying its order to appear before it and lifted the direction for freezing his bank accounts and blocking of his computerised national identity card.

His name will remain on the Exit Control List (ECL) as per the order of the Supreme Court on Jan 23 when he had made a botched attempt to flee the country. Since then the whereabouts of the former police officer had been unknown.

Observers were of the opinion that his ‘mysterious appearance’ was the result of intense back-channel efforts and in-camera briefings during the past few days that helped in identification of those who facilitated his attempt to leave for Dubai from the Islamabad airport on Jan 23.

Staged encounter

Naqeebullah Mehsud — whose name was given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, relatives of the deceased had told Dawn.

Hailing from South Waziristan, he was among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis in January 2018.

Anwar had alleged that Naqeebullah was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but a later statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson for TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed the claim "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Naqeebullah's family had also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.

In January, an inquiry team of senior police officers probing the alleged extrajudicial killing of Mehsud had found that the Waziristan native was killed in a fake encounter which was staged by then-SSP Malir Anwar on January 13.

The high-level inquiry committee had also concluded in its initial report submitted to the Sindh police that the deceased man had no militant tendencies.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that former SSP Rao Anwar will appear in the Sindh High Court on Thursday. That error is regretted.

Comments (20)

1000 characters
WM
Mar 22, 2018 10:17am

He deserves to be remanded until he tells all the truth.

khanm
Mar 22, 2018 10:33am

justice versus power and corruption... let us see how it ends

asad
Mar 22, 2018 10:54am

What about extra judicial murders of Mohajir youth? No one raised voice to support them like they do in case of Naqeebullah?

Nayysr
Mar 22, 2018 11:00am

Rao Jee is getting the taste of his own medicine. How does it feel sir?

TN
Mar 22, 2018 11:14am

Are in Pakistan history,influential people like Rao Anwar served punishment?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 22, 2018 12:15pm

Kindly identify and prosecute those who were instrumental and directly involved in providing him unlawful refuge, illegal shelter and uncalled for protection against Court Orders.

Dr. Obaid Akhtar UK
Mar 22, 2018 01:08pm

Anwar case can put up in Military court, and investigate by ISI, his petty Bhai will not give truth.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 22, 2018 01:14pm

The VIP protocol a murder suspect is getting. Clearly shows that there are more powerful sources behind him other then a political party head. For far too long Rao Anwar has been getting away with extra judicial killings of innocent people. The entire nation is looking towards honourable Supreme Court for justice.

Zafar Ahmed
Mar 22, 2018 01:33pm

He got all the backing from those who matters most in this country !

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 22, 2018 01:50pm

In my view, every effort and dirty trick will be used to save Rao Anwar from fake encounter and mudering innocent Naqebullah Masud. Justice must prevail and truth must out - who instructed him to muder and what was the real reason behind this evil act?

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 22, 2018 01:51pm

@asad: Valid points raised here. The more things are surfacing. The more it is becoming evident how the major and mega political force of Urban Sindh was pushed against the wall with the help of people like Rao Anwar who is backed by the ruling political party (Sindh) head and other more powerful sources. Political engineering going on in Urban Sindh is counterproductive and damaging to our national interest. Lets work together as a nation. Marginalization of masses can be catastrophic.

Falcon1
Mar 22, 2018 02:17pm

Sure, unless he simply evaporates into thin air, on his way to court. Then you will be left wondering, who, how, and why?

Arij Khan
Mar 22, 2018 02:17pm

What about the dozen or more police officers still absconding? Why were their bank accounts not frozen? There is more to this than meets the eye.

Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Mar 22, 2018 02:44pm

@khanm There's a world of difference between truth and facts. Facts can obscure truth.

WM
Mar 22, 2018 03:10pm

Rao and Imran Ali murderer of Zainab both must be hanged until death in public. So that no can dare in future to kill any innocent citizen of Pakistan

MUMTAZ SHAH
Mar 22, 2018 03:11pm

Anwar does not deserve any favour from Law and Law enforcement agencies.

TN
Mar 22, 2018 03:14pm

@khanm In Pakistan history,influential people like Rao Anwar never be punished? Many live examples are around!

ABE
Mar 22, 2018 03:28pm

30 days? That's a lot of time for him and his protectors to plan,prepare and execute his disappearance!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 22, 2018 03:39pm

VIP treatment for a mastermind of fake encounters and muderer of an innocent young man. What a justice for high profile criminals and their supporters!

Peshawar
Mar 22, 2018 03:39pm

@asad please keep quiet and dont play mohajir card.

