DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes

APMarch 22, 2018

Email


LONDON: Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg broke four days of silence on Wednesday and admitted that mistakes were made in safeguarding user data. His statement came amid a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.

Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday that Facebook has a “responsibility” to protect its users’ data.

“If we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you,” he wrote.

Zuckerberg and Facebook’s No 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, have been quiet since news broke on Friday that Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections.

Zuckerberg said the company has already taken the most important steps to prevent such a situation from happening again in previous years. For example, it reduced the access outside apps had to user data back in 2014, though some of the measures didn’t take effect until a year later, allowing Cambridge to access the data in the intervening months.

Read: How Facebook data helped Trump find his voters

Earlier on Wednesday, an academic who developed the app used by Cambridge Analytica to harvest data said that he had no idea his work would be used in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and that he’s being scapegoated in the fallout from the affair.

Alexandr Kogan, a psychology researcher at Cambridge University, told the BBC that both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have tried to place the blame on him for violating the social media platform’s terms of service, even though Cambridge Analytica ensured him that everything he did was legal.

“My view is that I’m being basically used as a scapegoat by both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica,” he said. “Honestly, we thought we were acting perfectly appropriately, we thought we were doing something that was really normal.”

Authorities in Britain and the United States are investigating the alleged improper use of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based political research firm. Facebook shares have dropped some 9 percent, lopping more than $50 billion off the company’s market value, since the revelations were first published.

The head of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, was suspended Tuesday after Britain’s Channel 4 News broadcast hidden camera footage of him suggesting the company could use young women to catch opposition politicians in compromising positions.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 22, 2018 12:21pm

Too little, too late. In fact, irreparable damages with huge consequences and big cascadin effects have already been effected.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A thirst for barbarity

A thirst for barbarity

The culture of brutality preached over the past several months will leave indelible marks on the people’s psyche.

Editorial

March 22, 2018

Rupee devaluation

A SUDDEN and sharp depreciation of the rupee on Tuesday has plunged it to its lowest value against the US dollar....
Updated March 22, 2018

The MMA is back

In the run-up to the elections, none among the so-called secular parties has appeared keen to embrace a religious party.
Electronic media ethics
Updated March 22, 2018

Electronic media ethics

Truth was not the only casualty the day that Shahid Masood aired his since-debunked claims.
March 21, 2018

Saudi transformation

SAUDI Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in the US for a rebranding exercise of a kingdom he already has de facto...
March 21, 2018

Sexual harassment

IN Pakistan, not only do women suffer the toxic culture of workplace misogyny, they also fear that breaking their...
March 21, 2018

Politics of expediency

FROM Maulana Samiul Haq in KP to the ‘electables’ in Punjab, Imran Khan has consistently chosen expedient...