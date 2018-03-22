Tribunal told to rehear plea seeking Jhangvi disqualification

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed an election tribunal to rehear a petition seeking disqualification of MPA Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, son of defunct Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan’s founder Haq Nawaz Jhangvi.

Justice Atir Mahmood passed the order, disposing of a writ petition moved by a voter of PP-78 in Jhang, who contended that the tribunal had dismissed his plea on technical grounds.

Before the tribunal, the petitioner had submitted that Mr Jhangvi was not eligible to hold a public office as he was involved in 17 different cases of criminal nature and his name was included in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The petitioner said the tribunal ignored his objections and dismissed the election petition for being non-maintainable. He asked the court to review the tribunal’s decision and declare the MPA disqualified.

However, Justice Mahmood disposed of the petition with directions to the tribunal to rehear the petition and decide it in accordance with the law.

Mr Jhangvi was elected a member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-78 in a by-election held in December 2016.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2018