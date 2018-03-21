DAWN.COM

PM Abbasi condemns Kabul bombing, reiterates Pakistan's support for Afghanistan

Dawn.comMarch 21, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated Pakistan's support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, Radio Pak reported on Wednesday.

Talking to Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal that the Prime Minister house, PM Abbasi strongly condemned the suicide blast which occurred at a shrine in Kabul today and expressed grief at the loss of precious lives.

The Afghan ambassador appreciated the prime minister’s reaffirmation of Pakistan's support in these testing times.

He also said that President Ashraf Ghani and the Afghan leadership desire meaningful engagement with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, PM Abbasi also underlined the importance of institutional interaction and high-level exchanges to enhance bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of economic cooperation and transit of Afghan goods through Pakistan.

The prime minister also talked about the need for deepening connectivity between the two countries and expediting ongoing regional projects including TAPI and CASA1000.

