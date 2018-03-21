A case has been registered against former ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani for allegedly causing harm to national security by issuing anti-Pakistan statements during media appearances, DawnNewsTV reported.

On Wednesday, a First Information was filed at Preedy police station on the complaint of Advocate Iqbal Haider under Sections 120-B, 121-A, 123-A, and 120-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

"The remarks made by Haqqani [repeatedly] are crimes against the integrity, solidarity, sovereignty and security of the state of Pakistan," reads the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com. It holds Haqqani responsible for committing offences against the state.

Know more: Haqqani claims his ‘connections’ led US to kill Osama

In December last year, three people had separately lodged FIRs against Hussain Haqqani with two police stations in Kohat for delivering hate speeches and writing books and articles against the armed forces and the ‘sovereignty of Pakistan’.

The complainants alleged that Haqqani was responsible for the Memogate scandal and had issued visas to CIA and Indian agents while serving as Pakistani ambassador to the US. They argued that Haqqani had maligned Pakistan in his books, “which proves that he is a traitor”.

The cases were registered under Sections 120(b) (hatching a criminal conspiracy) and 121(a) (waging a war against Pakistan) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Haqqani’s name recently echoed in the apex court during the hearing by a three-judge bench of a set of petitions moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and a group of citizens in connection with the right of overseas Pakistanis to participate in the democratic process. The case had reminded the chief justice of Hussain Haqqani.

In 2012, a judicial commission tasked with probing the matter had submitted its report to the apex court. It held Haqqani guilty of authoring the controversial memorandum and said that he “is not loyal to the country”.