Peshawar Zalmi knock out Karachi Kings, qualify for PSL 2018 final
Karachiites' hopes of watching their team contest the Pakistan Super League 2018 final at the National Stadium were dashed after their beloved Karachi Kings lost out to Peshawar Zalmi by 12 runs in their Eliminator match in Lahore on Wednesday.
The defeat at the Gaddafi Stadium meant the Kings were knocked out of the T20 tournament, whereas Zalmi qualified for their second straight final and will get to defend their title against Islamabad United in Karachi this Sunday.
The match's start was delayed for more than an hour due to overnight rain and a wet outfield. But the ground staff worked diligently to make sure the play was possible. The delay, however, meant that the all-important encounter was reduced to 16 overs per side.
When the match finally began, Zalmi, who were put into bat first, sent out Kamran Akmal and Andre Fletcher to open their innings, whereas Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari shared the new ball for the port city side.
The opening over was quiet before Akmal livened things up in the second, hitting a 6 and a 4 off of Shinwari.
It was Fletcher's turn to do the same in the 4th over, although his 6 was a mishit and could've landed anywhere.
In the 5th over, Akmal demonstrated to his West Indian partner how to hit clean 6s.
He plundered Shinwari for 25 runs in that over, taking his side to 54-0. Zalmi were officially off to a flying start.
Fletcher showed he was a quick learner, hitting three boundaries in Ravi Bopara's first and the innings' sixth over.
With nothing working, Amir tossed the ball to leg-spinner Usama Mir, hoping for a Mir-acle. It didn't work; Akmal smacked three more boundaries, bringing up the fastest half-century ever scored in PSL history. It took him just 17 balls this time.
Akmal, who has found an extra couple of gears in PSL 2018, smacked two more in Danish Aziz's first and innings' 9th.
The Kings finally found some joy in the 10th over when Bopara removed both the openers. Before sauntering back to the dugout, Akmal hit the Brit for another.
Here's that eventful over:
After 10 overs, Zalmi were 120-2, with Mohammad Hafeez and Liam Dawson, who by the way had hit a 6 the first ball he faced, in the middle .
With just 6 overs left to play, Zalmi batters were taking added risk.
It paid off sometimes:
It did not the other.
At this point, Zalmi had lost three wickets — all picked up by Bopara.
Shinwari had been decent in death overs in PSL 2018 with his yorkers. He targeted Darren Sammy's legs on the opening ball of 14th over, making it clear what his strategy was going to be.
After missing the opening ball, Sammy found a way, digging Shinwari's full-length ball and sending it over cow corner.
Zalmi's 150 was up in that same over before Dawson fell prey to Shinwari.
Captain Amir was one of the few Karachi bowlers who had bowled well on the night. He had been stingy in the 13th and again gave away just 6 runs in the 15th, finishing with figures of 4-0-16-0.
Three wickets fell in the final over bowled by Saad Nasim but Zalmi managed to scored 11 off it, finishing with 170-7 in their allotted 16 overs.
With a mammoth total to chase, the Kings started off brightly as Joe Denly hit a trio of 4s in the opening over bowled by Hasan Ali.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was also in attendance.
It was either the chief justice's gaze or the pressure of the situation that got to Denly's partner Mukhtar Ahmed; he attempted an ugly hoick in the second over and got out.
Babar Azam, who has had a terrific PSL 2018, walked in. After Denly hit a 6 in the 4th over, Azam smacked back-to-back boundaries in the 5th — at the end of which the Kings were 37-1.
Their run rate was decent but not nearly good enough to help them score the 134 further runs they needed off just 66 balls.
The Denly-Azam carried on for the next three overs, mixing boundaries with binaries and helping their side to 69-1 after 8 overs.
Two action-free overs piled up pressure on Karachi duo whose side needed a massive 89 runs from the final 6 overs to make the final.
The 11th and 12th over saw a couple of boundaries but a couple was not good enough at that stage. Karachi needed many boundaries every over but Denly and Azam just couldn't catch up to the rocketing run rate.
Both the batters brought up their half-centuries in the 12th over but the gargantuan task of getting their team over the distant line had yet to be accomplished.
Azam's 45-ball 63-run innings came to an end in the penultimate over.
Denly (unbeaten 79 off 46 balls) tried with all his might but could not get the job done. The Kings fell 12 runs short and were knocked out of PSL 2018.
Akmal was named the man of the match for his blistering innings.
Road to Eliminator 2
The Kings already spurned a chance to directly qualify for the final after losing to Islamabad United in a lop-sided qualifier last weekend.
Zalmi, meanwhile, survived by the skin of their teeth last night, defeating Quetta Gladiators by just one run in the first Eliminator.
Team News
Pacer Mohammad Amir led the Kings as Imad Wasim and Shahid Afridi were both out injured and Eoin Morgan didn't travel to Pakistan.
The Kings drafted in Mukhtar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar and Danish Aziz into their squads as covers for the missing.
Line-ups
Karachi Kings: Denly, Mukhtar, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Bopara, Rizwan, Mir, Usman Shinwari, Mills, Amir, Aziz
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran (wk), Fletcher, Hafeez, Nasim, Sammy (capt), Dawson, Jordan, Asif, Wahab, Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul
Since the match has been limited to 16 overs for each side then it's fair for all the ticket holders to demand 20% refund from the organizers of PSL.
disappointed to see the KK again has not bowling strategy...short ball after short ball and getting whacked all over the ground
Excellent start, Kamran Akmal's fastest 50 in this series puts Zalmi in commanding position. What a fantastic display of T20 batting by Kamran. Here comes the first breakthrough for Karachi Kings , Fletcher going for a big lofted hit is brilliantly caught by Denly very close to the boundary line. In the meantime Ravi Bopara has dismissed Kamran Akmal for 77. Zalmi now on 120 for 2 in 10 overs.
What a master blaster show by Kamran Akmal to put a big score
150 already on the board, with only 14 balls to bowl in this innings Amir is continuing with Shinwari who has already conceded 47 runs so far doesn't looks like a good decision. From now onwards all we can watch are fluke shots, risky singles, and lucky escapes, this is all about the death overs in T20 Cricket.
170 is a difficult target to achieve in the presence
of bowlers like Riaz, Hassan, and Jordan. Let's see how Karachi Kings responds to this challenge.
YEAR ONE. Every team can't be the winners.
That should be a winning total by Zalmi. Just wait and watch the so called Pakistani Kohli Babar Azam choke in reply. He is mediocre against any decent bowling attack. Add Ahmad Shehzad and Shoaib Malik to that list too.
I think zalmi had scored enough runs to see them through to the final. Karachi don't have Anwar Ali to spin the magic for them. Wahab Riaz is bowling superbly in the tournament and with him delivering the last over, it was impossible for Karachi to do the necessary. Fair enough.
Congrats Zalmi. You deserved it. At no point your position was threatened. So, now the final is between the defenders Zalmi vs former champions Islamabad United. Any guesses on the ultimate winners of 3rd PSL?
Weldone Peshawar Zalmi. Brilliant team performance. It will be a great final. Misbah will be missed.
Well done Peshawar Zalmi. You deserved to win this game and you won it in great style. I enjoyed your win even more because the commentators especially Ramiz Raja were not behaving like commentators but like cheerleaders of Karachi Kings. Throughout the match they were supporting and rooting for Karachi Kings, which in my opinion is very unbecoming of commentators of sports. Shame on you cheerleaders of KK. May be you were paid by the owner of KK. Anyway, a great game of cricket and the better team won. Hoping for a cracking final and more neutral commentary.
As expected Zalmi beat Karachi to move into the finals. Shinwari gave away too many runs in his first two overs and that's the only reason for his team's loss.
Babar Azam can only play ODI cricket, he hasn't got the unconventional shots required in the crucial stages in T20 cricket. In the end, Peshawar Zalmi were too good and deserved this win.
Salman Iqbal should give up Karachi Kings...the ARY group arent able run the franchise...Stop senseless nepotism and to do that Kick Rashid out ...your last article on Karachi Kings nicely highlighted why Karachi is the most hated side...so much talent in the city but not a single youngster identified in 3 years
Good match! Good knock from Babar and Denly, unfortunately I think their bowling just gave away too many runs.