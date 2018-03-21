Kamran Akmal-inspired Peshawar on course for big total against Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi are 130-2 at the end of 11 overs after being invited to bat first by Karachi Kings in the last Eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League 2018 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The match's start was delayed for more than an hour due to a wet outfield. But the ground staff worked diligently to make sure the play was possible. The delay, however, meant that the all-important encounter was reduced to 16 overs per side.

When the match finally began, Kamran Akmal and Andre Fletcher opening the innings for the defending champions, whereas Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari shared the new ball for the port city side.

The opening over was quiet before Akmal livened things up in the second, hitting a 6 and a 4 off of Shinwari.

It was Fletcher's turn to do the same in the 4th over, although his 6 was a mishit and could've landed anywhere.

In the 5th over, Akmal against demonstrated to his West Indian partner how to hit clean 6s.

He plundered Shinwari for 25 runs in that over, taking his side to 54-0. Zalmi were officially off to a flying start.

Fletcher showed he was a quick learner, hitting three boundaries in Ravi Bopara's first and the innings' sixth over.

With nothing working, Amir tossed the ball to leg-spinner Usama Mir, hoping for a Mir-acle. It didn't work; Akmal smacked three more boundaries, bringing up the fastest half-century ever scored in PSL history. It took him just 17 balls this time.

Akmal, who has found an extra couple of gears in PSL 2018, smacked two more in Danish Aziz's first and innings' 9th.

The Kings finally found some joy in the 10th over when Bopara removed both the openers. Before sauntering back to the dugout, Akmal hit the Brit for another.

Here's that eventful over:

Halfway through their innings, Zalmi were 120-2, with Mohammad Hafeez and Liam Dawson in the middle who by the way, had hit a 6 the first ball he faced.

Road to Eliminator 2

The Kings already spurned a chance to directly qualify for the final after losing to Islamabad United in a lop-sided qualifier last weekend.

Comment: Karachi Kings — the PSL franchise hated by many of its own

Zalmi, meanwhile, survived by the skin of their teeth last night, defeating Quetta Gladiators by just one run in the first Eliminator.

Team News

The final line-ups are yet to be released. However, we know know that pacer Mohammad Amir will be leading the Kings as Imad Wasim and Shahid Afridi are both out injured and Eoin Morgan hasn't travelled to Pakistan.

The Kings have drafted in Mukhtar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar and Danish Aziz into their squads as covers for those injured.

Line-ups

Karachi Kings: Denly, Mukhtar, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Bopara, Rizwan, Mir, Usman Shinwari, Mills, Amir, Aziz

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran (wk), Fletcher, Hafeez, Nasim, Sammy (capt), Dawson, Jordan, Asif, Wahab, Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul