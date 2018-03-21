DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least 9 killed in AJK as jeep plunges into ravine

Tariq NaqashUpdated March 21, 2018

Email


At least nine people, including four women, were killed and five others, including a woman and a minor, were wounded when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Jhelum Valley on Wednesday, police said.

The jeep was on its way to Chakothi from Shah Kanja village when it met the tragic accident at about 8:30am near Dakhan area, said Deputy Commissioner Hattian Bala Abdul Hameed Kiani.

Chakothi is some 60 kilometres south of Muzaffarabad and Shah Kanja is another 10km ahead of it in Khalana Valley. The ravine which the vehicle fell into flows through Khalana Valley and joins the River Jhelum after passing beneath Kaman Bridge at the Chokothi-Uri crossing point.

Kiani said that the area where the accident occurred did not have cellular service coverage so the details of the accident reached administrative officials after a while.

“I can confirm that nine people, including the driver, lost their lives in the tragic incident on the spot while another five people have been injured,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Khurshid Abbasi, Gulzar Minhas, Haider Jan, Akbar Hussain, Saeeda Manzoor, Saeeda Khadim, Mumtaz Rafique, all of whom were residents of Shah Kanja village; Muhammad Siddique, a resident of Bandi Bala; and Bibi Jan, a resident of Barri Behak village.

The injured, four of whom were identified as Raja Aftab, 60, Syed Fayyaz Gillani, 58, Arsalan, 10, and Nazir Fatima, 40, were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital Hattian Bala, where the condition of one of them was said to be critical.

There were reports that the death toll had risen to 10, but Kiani could not immediately confirm the reports.

Residents of the area said dilapidated and poorly designed link roads in the hilly areas are one of the reasons behind frequent road accidents, in addition to faulty and outdated vehicles.

“Link roads are being carved out in hilly areas without any proper engineering survey and design. Even a goods-laden donkey cannot steadily walk through these link roads, let alone vehicles which are mostly outdated,” said a visibly perturbed local who identified himself as Mohammad Aslam.

According to residents, most of the vehicles running along different routes have either outlived their normal life span or have been locally altered to accommodate a maximum load beyond their actual loading capacity. Locals have also accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to this issue, despite hue and cry from members of civil society.

“The accident should serve as an eye opener for the government to redetermine its priorities," said Mohammad Deen Mughal, another resident of the area.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 21, 2018

Saudi transformation

SAUDI Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in the US for a rebranding exercise of a kingdom he already has de facto...
March 21, 2018

Sexual harassment

IN Pakistan, not only do women suffer the toxic culture of workplace misogyny, they also fear that breaking their...
March 21, 2018

Politics of expediency

FROM Maulana Samiul Haq in KP to the ‘electables’ in Punjab, Imran Khan has consistently chosen expedient...
March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...