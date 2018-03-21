DAWN.COM

SC orders Rao Anwar's arrest after absconding police official finally resurfaces

Dawn.comUpdated March 21, 2018

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar enters the Supreme Court building in Islamabad. — DawnNews
Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who had been absconding in the case of Naqeebullah Mehsud's extrajudicial killing for more than a month, has appeared before the Supreme Court, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

Soon after he appeared before the bench hearing the murder case, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that the Karachi police official be arrested.

Anwar's counsel requested the court to provide him protective bail which the bench rejected.

"Take Rao Anwar into custody," the CJP ordered.

The bench ordered the formation of a new five-member joint investigation team to probe Mehsud's killing. It also ordered authorities to unfreeze Anwar's bank accounts so "his children" won't face financial problems.

Anwar's salary must also be paid, the CJP said.

The former SSP Malir arrived at the court under tight security, was taken to Courtroom number 1, where the hearing into Mehsud's murder case took place. It is not yet clear whether Anwar showed up to court voluntarily.

Anwar was wearing a mask when he entered the court building, DawnNewsTV reported. Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D. Khowaja is also present in the court.

'Staged encounter'

Naqeebullah Mehsud — whose name was given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, relatives of the deceased had told Dawn.

Hailing from South Waziristan, he was among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis in January 2018.

Anwar had alleged that Naqeebullah was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but a later statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson for TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed the claim "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Naqeebullah's family had also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.

In January, an inquiry team of senior police officers probing the alleged extrajudicial killing of Mehsud had found that the Waziristan native was killed in a fake encounter which was staged by then-SSP Malir Anwar on January 13.

The high-level inquiry committee had also concluded in its initial report submitted to the Sindh police that the deceased man had no militant tendencies.

This is a breaking story that is being developed as more information becomes available. Initial reports in the media are sometimes inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Yawar
Mar 21, 2018 12:06pm

Trace his footsteps. Who was hiding him.

Huma.
Mar 21, 2018 12:10pm

WHOA!!! This is literally a breaking news! Good job, Dawn! Kindly keep us updated! I have been proven wrong with my theory regarding him being alive!

Abbas
Mar 21, 2018 12:11pm

Trace back his facilitator ?

Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 21, 2018 12:14pm

Rao Anwar has made a wise decision to appear in the Court. Hopefully he would reveal the "Big Guns" behind his back and justice would be served to all.

Fayzee
Mar 21, 2018 12:14pm

Where had he gone hiding? The SC had earlier said that those found responsible for hiding him will also be punished. So, we expect to find those people and punish them as well.

Ullah Dad Baluch
Mar 21, 2018 12:18pm

Anwer should produced in ATC for Naqib, NAB for Rs.185 B his net worth, 74 trip to Dubai in Business class, his family maintain in Dubai, his home in Karachi, Islamabad and Dubai, in salary of less than Rs.100,000 how he maintain his luxury life. 444 innocent and fabricated encounter, he and Ch Aslam both were on MQM payroll and sending batha to London Office, both have encounter specialists and killer of Karachi Boys.

M. Emad
Mar 21, 2018 12:22pm

Poor Rao Anwar !

Blue Knight
Mar 21, 2018 12:24pm

Law catches the outlaw... Finally.. sighhhhhh

Akbar Ali QAU
Mar 21, 2018 12:25pm

How he managed to enter Islamabad? WHy was he not arrested before his entry?? Really thought provoking.

Babu
Mar 21, 2018 12:30pm

He was thinking himself to be above law but in a democracy you are bound to follow the order of the court. Only Parliament can protect him from court order by amending the Law.

Rafaqat Ali
Mar 21, 2018 12:33pm

Waoo, good development!

asad
Mar 21, 2018 12:33pm

What about Extra judicial murders of Mohajir youths.

khangul
Mar 21, 2018 12:33pm

Abettors and facilitators should be nabbed too.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 21, 2018 12:37pm

So he just walks in like a VIP. I thought he was suppose to be arrested as he is facing murder charges of many innocent people.

KEEN READER
Mar 21, 2018 12:38pm

Troubling days of Zaradri about to begin ...

RTS
Mar 21, 2018 12:39pm

Good news... But it will be unjust if his facilitators are not brought to the justice.

Aamir khan
Mar 21, 2018 12:40pm

@Huma. very well said...I appreciate ..nip the evil in the bud...

M.Waseem Akram
Mar 21, 2018 12:40pm

We must make the facilitator accountable for hiding Rao.

A Troll From Nowhere
Mar 21, 2018 12:40pm

He will have to face the music.

asad
Mar 21, 2018 12:45pm

@Ullah Dad Baluch Come on wake up from sleep, if he was on MQM's payroll then why the highest numbers of Extra Judicial murders belonged to Mohajirs.

Wazir 1
Mar 21, 2018 12:46pm

First investigate where he was and who was sponsoring him? Take action against the hosts of Rao Anwar and then initiate formal court proceedings against him. If the court fails to take any action against his sponsors, it would be considered a judicial failure.

Alba
Mar 21, 2018 12:50pm

He will be exonerated.

Pro Pakistani
Mar 21, 2018 12:53pm

It is a simple equation to investigate his hiding! Just take custody of his mobile and it will tell everything!

WM
Mar 21, 2018 12:54pm

Wow. what a great news today.

WARRIs
Mar 21, 2018 12:56pm

@Ullah Dad Baluch thank you for providing these details. However, Rao Anwar is a “Bahadur Baccha” and WILL be rescued by an influential facilitator in Sindh.

M.Saeed
Mar 21, 2018 12:58pm

It is of utmost importance to round up and bring to books, all those protecting Rao during his entire encounters and also during his hide and seek with the intelligence agencies and police.

Nouman Ahmad
Mar 21, 2018 01:00pm

@Ullah Dad Baluch Rao Anwar has been against MQM since a very long time. You need to read up

