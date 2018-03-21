Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who had been absconding in the case of Naqeebullah Mehsud's extrajudicial killing for more than a month, has appeared before the Supreme Court, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

Soon after he appeared before the bench hearing the murder case, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered that the Karachi police official be arrested.

Anwar's counsel requested the court to provide him protective bail which the bench rejected.

"Take Rao Anwar into custody," the CJP ordered.

The bench ordered the formation of a new five-member joint investigation team to probe Mehsud's killing. It also ordered authorities to unfreeze Anwar's bank accounts so "his children" won't face financial problems.

Anwar's salary must also be paid, the CJP said.

The former SSP Malir arrived at the court under tight security, was taken to Courtroom number 1, where the hearing into Mehsud's murder case took place. It is not yet clear whether Anwar showed up to court voluntarily.

Anwar was wearing a mask when he entered the court building, DawnNewsTV reported. Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D. Khowaja is also present in the court.

'Staged encounter'

Naqeebullah Mehsud — whose name was given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, relatives of the deceased had told Dawn.

Hailing from South Waziristan, he was among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis in January 2018.

Anwar had alleged that Naqeebullah was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but a later statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson for TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed the claim "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Naqeebullah's family had also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.

In January, an inquiry team of senior police officers probing the alleged extrajudicial killing of Mehsud had found that the Waziristan native was killed in a fake encounter which was staged by then-SSP Malir Anwar on January 13.

The high-level inquiry committee had also concluded in its initial report submitted to the Sindh police that the deceased man had no militant tendencies.

