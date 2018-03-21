Rao Anwar arrested after finally appearing before SC in Naqeebullah murder case
Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who is being investigated for his suspected involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged 'encounter' in Karachi, was arrested today when he finally appeared before the Supreme Court after going under the radar for over a month.
Anwar's appearance before the court today was a surprise to many. He was last seen at Islamabad airport trying to flee the country on a Dubai-bound flight on January 23 before he was stopped by immigration officials.
Since then, there had been no trace of the absconding officer, despite the fact that the Supreme Court had given a deadline for his arrest and called upon intelligence agencies and the Federal Investigation Agency to help the Sindh police nab him. The court had warned on Monday that action would be taken against those providing shelter to Anwar.
Soon after Anwar appeared before the three-judge bench hearing the suo motu case against Mehsud's murder on Wednesday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered police to arrest him.
"Take Rao Anwar into custody," the CJP said after the bench rejected Anwar's request for a protective bail.
Justice Nisar directed the police to ensure that the former SSP isn't harmed in custody. After the hearing ended, Anwar was taken away in an armoured personnel carrier. He is likely to be shifted to Karachi.
The bench ordered the formation of a new five-member joint investigation team headed by Additional IG Aftab Pathan to probe Mehsud's killing. It also ordered authorities to unfreeze Anwar's bank accounts so his children won't face financial problems.
Anwar's salary must also be paid, the CJP said. He said no institution including the judiciary will influence the investigation which he said must be transparent.
Anwar has 'done no favours' by surrendering: CJP
On Anwar's counsel's request, the court withdrew the contempt notice issued to the police officer last month, but ruled that his name will remain on the Exit Control List until the probe is completed.
The court in its order said that Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D. Khowaja will be responsible for Anwar's protection till the conclusion of the case and Mehsud's relatives will not create any difficulties for the ex-SSP Malir.
Anwar had arrived at the court under tight security and was taken directly to Courtroom number 1, where the hearing into Mehsud's murder case took place. It is not yet clear whether he had shown up to court voluntarily.
Anwar was wearing a mask when he entered the court building, DawnNewsTV reported. IG Khowaja was also present in the court.
"If you were so brave, where have you been hiding all these days?" the CJP asked Anwar at the outset of the hearing.
The former SSP Malir replied that he was facing some threats which he had mentioned in a letter sent to the CJP. His counsel Shamim Rehman informed the bench that the Anwar had now surrendered.
But Justice Nisar remarked that Anwar had "done no favours" by surrendering, and it was inappropriate of him to write letters to the CJP.
'Staged encounter'
Naqeebullah Mehsud — whose name was given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, relatives of the deceased had told Dawn.
Hailing from South Waziristan, he was among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis in January 2018.
Anwar had alleged that Naqeebullah was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but a later statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson for TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed the claim "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.
Naqeebullah's family had also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.
In January, an inquiry team of senior police officers probing the alleged extrajudicial killing of Mehsud had found that the Waziristan native was killed in a fake encounter which was staged by then-SSP Malir Anwar on January 13.
The high-level inquiry committee had also concluded in its initial report submitted to the Sindh police that the deceased man had no militant tendencies.
Comments (45)
Trace his footsteps. Who was hiding him.
WHOA!!! This is literally a breaking news! Good job, Dawn! Kindly keep us updated! I have been proven wrong with my theory regarding him being alive!
Trace back his facilitator ?
Rao Anwar has made a wise decision to appear in the Court. Hopefully he would reveal the "Big Guns" behind his back and justice would be served to all.
Where had he gone hiding? The SC had earlier said that those found responsible for hiding him will also be punished. So, we expect to find those people and punish them as well.
Anwer should produced in ATC for Naqib, NAB for Rs.185 B his net worth, 74 trip to Dubai in Business class, his family maintain in Dubai, his home in Karachi, Islamabad and Dubai, in salary of less than Rs.100,000 how he maintain his luxury life. 444 innocent and fabricated encounter, he and Ch Aslam both were on MQM payroll and sending batha to London Office, both have encounter specialists and killer of Karachi Boys.
Poor Rao Anwar !
Law catches the outlaw... Finally.. sighhhhhh
How he managed to enter Islamabad? WHy was he not arrested before his entry?? Really thought provoking.
He was thinking himself to be above law but in a democracy you are bound to follow the order of the court. Only Parliament can protect him from court order by amending the Law.
Waoo, good development!
What about Extra judicial murders of Mohajir youths.
Abettors and facilitators should be nabbed too.
So he just walks in like a VIP. I thought he was suppose to be arrested as he is facing murder charges of many innocent people.
Troubling days of Zaradri about to begin ...
Good news... But it will be unjust if his facilitators are not brought to the justice.
@Huma. very well said...I appreciate ..nip the evil in the bud...
We must make the facilitator accountable for hiding Rao.
He will have to face the music.
@Ullah Dad Baluch Come on wake up from sleep, if he was on MQM's payroll then why the highest numbers of Extra Judicial murders belonged to Mohajirs.
First investigate where he was and who was sponsoring him? Take action against the hosts of Rao Anwar and then initiate formal court proceedings against him. If the court fails to take any action against his sponsors, it would be considered a judicial failure.
He will be exonerated.
It is a simple equation to investigate his hiding! Just take custody of his mobile and it will tell everything!
Wow. what a great news today.
@Ullah Dad Baluch thank you for providing these details. However, Rao Anwar is a “Bahadur Baccha” and WILL be rescued by an influential facilitator in Sindh.
It is of utmost importance to round up and bring to books, all those protecting Rao during his entire encounters and also during his hide and seek with the intelligence agencies and police.
@Ullah Dad Baluch Rao Anwar has been against MQM since a very long time. You need to read up
@asad There is no such thing as "Mohajir Youth"
Front Man of Zardari & Malik Riaz surrendering.Wow !
So when PTM is getting momentum day by day, Rao Anwar appeared mysteriously. Damn man this is going to get ugly.
I suspect a deal would have been reached and would be exonerated.
He have high connection with some Actors and Political Masters, he was hiding in the home of political master, he will speak plain if SC save his life and put in Jail, and get his statement, for whom he was working, similarly to ex-SSP Rana Iqbal ex-IG Sindh and presently reward senator ticket by PMLN. This is our culture and we suffering from this type of people.
Long arm of the law.
He has been brought so he will be cleared by courts. Zaradri and company including uniformed men are behind him
Establish who was facilitating him and instructed Rao Anwar to carry out fake encounters? Justice must prevail, no matter who they are are and what is their social or political status. Punish them severely for their criminal activities!
Rao killed many innocent people in his fake police encounters.
Supreme Court doing its job well...
@Ullah Dad Baluch You do not know any inch of the story.. He was the man of Zaradri. He killed Mohajirs boys from MQM. In MQM's era he had to leave city between 2002 to2007 then he came in zardari's era.
Rawo Anwar was assured by CJP... so he appeared..
Justice delayed is in essence, justice denied.
So now those hiding Rao will no longer be answerable. Rao will be under witness protection. Spoiler alert: this ends just like Uzair Baloch's whistle blowing. No where.
People fail to understand why such soft approach and special treatment for Rao Anwar. Is it the same for all the people facing murder charges? Who is behind Rao Anwar? Looks like there are more powerful sources behind him other then a political party head. The entire nation is looking towards honourable Supreme Court for justice.
Mystery of his where about. Where he was hiding.why he was hiding and what activities he was performing in hiding. Did he travelled abroad and come back etc. How and why all agencies failed to recover him. I think all these questions must he answered first and only then proceed forward.
No issue.. Zardari will pull him out like he did with Ayyan and Dr. Asim
@Ullah Dad Baluch . news to me and many like of me.thank you for enlightening my knowledge that Rao Anwar and Ch Aslam were on MQM payroll.