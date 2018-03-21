DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rao Anwar arrested after finally appearing before SC in Naqeebullah murder case

Dawn.com | Haseeb BhattiUpdated March 21, 2018

Email


Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who is being investigated for his suspected involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged 'encounter' in Karachi, was arrested today when he finally appeared before the Supreme Court after going under the radar for over a month.

Anwar's appearance before the court today was a surprise to many. He was last seen at Islamabad airport trying to flee the country on a Dubai-bound flight on January 23 before he was stopped by immigration officials.

Since then, there had been no trace of the absconding officer, despite the fact that the Supreme Court had given a deadline for his arrest and called upon intelligence agencies and the Federal Investigation Agency to help the Sindh police nab him. The court had warned on Monday that action would be taken against those providing shelter to Anwar.

Soon after Anwar appeared before the three-judge bench hearing the suo motu case against Mehsud's murder on Wednesday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered police to arrest him.

"Take Rao Anwar into custody," the CJP said after the bench rejected Anwar's request for a protective bail.

Justice Nisar directed the police to ensure that the former SSP isn't harmed in custody. After the hearing ended, Anwar was taken away in an armoured personnel carrier. He is likely to be shifted to Karachi.

The bench ordered the formation of a new five-member joint investigation team headed by Additional IG Aftab Pathan to probe Mehsud's killing. It also ordered authorities to unfreeze Anwar's bank accounts so his children won't face financial problems.

Anwar's salary must also be paid, the CJP said. He said no institution including the judiciary will influence the investigation which he said must be transparent.

Anwar has 'done no favours' by surrendering: CJP

On Anwar's counsel's request, the court withdrew the contempt notice issued to the police officer last month, but ruled that his name will remain on the Exit Control List until the probe is completed.

The court in its order said that Inspector General of Police Sindh A.D. Khowaja will be responsible for Anwar's protection till the conclusion of the case and Mehsud's relatives will not create any difficulties for the ex-SSP Malir.

Anwar had arrived at the court under tight security and was taken directly to Courtroom number 1, where the hearing into Mehsud's murder case took place. It is not yet clear whether he had shown up to court voluntarily.

Anwar was wearing a mask when he entered the court building, DawnNewsTV reported. IG Khowaja was also present in the court.

"If you were so brave, where have you been hiding all these days?" the CJP asked Anwar at the outset of the hearing.

The former SSP Malir replied that he was facing some threats which he had mentioned in a letter sent to the CJP. His counsel Shamim Rehman informed the bench that the Anwar had now surrendered.

But Justice Nisar remarked that Anwar had "done no favours" by surrendering, and it was inappropriate of him to write letters to the CJP.

'Staged encounter'

Naqeebullah Mehsud — whose name was given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, relatives of the deceased had told Dawn.

Hailing from South Waziristan, he was among four suspects killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis in January 2018.

Anwar had alleged that Naqeebullah was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, but a later statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson for TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed the claim "baseless", clarifying that the deceased had no links with the banned militant outfit.

Naqeebullah's family had also disputed Anwar's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.

In January, an inquiry team of senior police officers probing the alleged extrajudicial killing of Mehsud had found that the Waziristan native was killed in a fake encounter which was staged by then-SSP Malir Anwar on January 13.

The high-level inquiry committee had also concluded in its initial report submitted to the Sindh police that the deceased man had no militant tendencies.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (45)

1000 characters
Yawar
Mar 21, 2018 12:06pm

Trace his footsteps. Who was hiding him.

Huma.
Mar 21, 2018 12:10pm

WHOA!!! This is literally a breaking news! Good job, Dawn! Kindly keep us updated! I have been proven wrong with my theory regarding him being alive!

Abbas
Mar 21, 2018 12:11pm

Trace back his facilitator ?

Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 21, 2018 12:14pm

Rao Anwar has made a wise decision to appear in the Court. Hopefully he would reveal the "Big Guns" behind his back and justice would be served to all.

Fayzee
Mar 21, 2018 12:14pm

Where had he gone hiding? The SC had earlier said that those found responsible for hiding him will also be punished. So, we expect to find those people and punish them as well.

Ullah Dad Baluch
Mar 21, 2018 12:18pm

Anwer should produced in ATC for Naqib, NAB for Rs.185 B his net worth, 74 trip to Dubai in Business class, his family maintain in Dubai, his home in Karachi, Islamabad and Dubai, in salary of less than Rs.100,000 how he maintain his luxury life. 444 innocent and fabricated encounter, he and Ch Aslam both were on MQM payroll and sending batha to London Office, both have encounter specialists and killer of Karachi Boys.

M. Emad
Mar 21, 2018 12:22pm

Poor Rao Anwar !

Blue Knight
Mar 21, 2018 12:24pm

Law catches the outlaw... Finally.. sighhhhhh

Akbar Ali QAU
Mar 21, 2018 12:25pm

How he managed to enter Islamabad? WHy was he not arrested before his entry?? Really thought provoking.

Babu
Mar 21, 2018 12:30pm

He was thinking himself to be above law but in a democracy you are bound to follow the order of the court. Only Parliament can protect him from court order by amending the Law.

Rafaqat Ali
Mar 21, 2018 12:33pm

Waoo, good development!

asad
Mar 21, 2018 12:33pm

What about Extra judicial murders of Mohajir youths.

khangul
Mar 21, 2018 12:33pm

Abettors and facilitators should be nabbed too.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 21, 2018 12:37pm

So he just walks in like a VIP. I thought he was suppose to be arrested as he is facing murder charges of many innocent people.

KEEN READER
Mar 21, 2018 12:38pm

Troubling days of Zaradri about to begin ...

RTS
Mar 21, 2018 12:39pm

Good news... But it will be unjust if his facilitators are not brought to the justice.

Aamir khan
Mar 21, 2018 12:40pm

@Huma. very well said...I appreciate ..nip the evil in the bud...

M.Waseem Akram
Mar 21, 2018 12:40pm

We must make the facilitator accountable for hiding Rao.

A Troll From Nowhere
Mar 21, 2018 12:40pm

He will have to face the music.

asad
Mar 21, 2018 12:45pm

@Ullah Dad Baluch Come on wake up from sleep, if he was on MQM's payroll then why the highest numbers of Extra Judicial murders belonged to Mohajirs.

Wazir 1
Mar 21, 2018 12:46pm

First investigate where he was and who was sponsoring him? Take action against the hosts of Rao Anwar and then initiate formal court proceedings against him. If the court fails to take any action against his sponsors, it would be considered a judicial failure.

Alba
Mar 21, 2018 12:50pm

He will be exonerated.

Pro Pakistani
Mar 21, 2018 12:53pm

It is a simple equation to investigate his hiding! Just take custody of his mobile and it will tell everything!

WM
Mar 21, 2018 12:54pm

Wow. what a great news today.

WARRIs
Mar 21, 2018 12:56pm

@Ullah Dad Baluch thank you for providing these details. However, Rao Anwar is a “Bahadur Baccha” and WILL be rescued by an influential facilitator in Sindh.

M.Saeed
Mar 21, 2018 12:58pm

It is of utmost importance to round up and bring to books, all those protecting Rao during his entire encounters and also during his hide and seek with the intelligence agencies and police.

Nouman Ahmad
Mar 21, 2018 01:00pm

@Ullah Dad Baluch Rao Anwar has been against MQM since a very long time. You need to read up

Arsalan Alvi
Mar 21, 2018 01:07pm

@asad There is no such thing as "Mohajir Youth"

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Mar 21, 2018 01:10pm

Front Man of Zardari & Malik Riaz surrendering.Wow !

Avais
Mar 21, 2018 01:11pm

So when PTM is getting momentum day by day, Rao Anwar appeared mysteriously. Damn man this is going to get ugly.

Ziarat khan
Mar 21, 2018 01:17pm

I suspect a deal would have been reached and would be exonerated.

Qamar choudhry, Calgary
Mar 21, 2018 01:19pm

He have high connection with some Actors and Political Masters, he was hiding in the home of political master, he will speak plain if SC save his life and put in Jail, and get his statement, for whom he was working, similarly to ex-SSP Rana Iqbal ex-IG Sindh and presently reward senator ticket by PMLN. This is our culture and we suffering from this type of people.

Copperpot
Mar 21, 2018 01:19pm

Long arm of the law.

Keen Observer
Mar 21, 2018 01:21pm

He has been brought so he will be cleared by courts. Zaradri and company including uniformed men are behind him

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 21, 2018 01:22pm

Establish who was facilitating him and instructed Rao Anwar to carry out fake encounters? Justice must prevail, no matter who they are are and what is their social or political status. Punish them severely for their criminal activities!

Skyhawk
Mar 21, 2018 01:24pm

Rao killed many innocent people in his fake police encounters.

Sid
Mar 21, 2018 01:24pm

Supreme Court doing its job well...

Keen Observer
Mar 21, 2018 01:25pm

@Ullah Dad Baluch You do not know any inch of the story.. He was the man of Zaradri. He killed Mohajirs boys from MQM. In MQM's era he had to leave city between 2002 to2007 then he came in zardari's era.

Jaan-Bhittani
Mar 21, 2018 01:42pm

Rawo Anwar was assured by CJP... so he appeared..

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 21, 2018 02:06pm

Justice delayed is in essence, justice denied.

Sameer
Mar 21, 2018 02:09pm

So now those hiding Rao will no longer be answerable. Rao will be under witness protection. Spoiler alert: this ends just like Uzair Baloch's whistle blowing. No where.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 21, 2018 02:09pm

People fail to understand why such soft approach and special treatment for Rao Anwar. Is it the same for all the people facing murder charges? Who is behind Rao Anwar? Looks like there are more powerful sources behind him other then a political party head. The entire nation is looking towards honourable Supreme Court for justice.

F
Mar 21, 2018 02:10pm

Mystery of his where about. Where he was hiding.why he was hiding and what activities he was performing in hiding. Did he travelled abroad and come back etc. How and why all agencies failed to recover him. I think all these questions must he answered first and only then proceed forward.

Nida
Mar 21, 2018 02:32pm

No issue.. Zardari will pull him out like he did with Ayyan and Dr. Asim

Abdul Rahim
Mar 21, 2018 02:35pm

@Ullah Dad Baluch . news to me and many like of me.thank you for enlightening my knowledge that Rao Anwar and Ch Aslam were on MQM payroll.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 21, 2018

Saudi transformation

SAUDI Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in the US for a rebranding exercise of a kingdom he already has de facto...
March 21, 2018

Sexual harassment

IN Pakistan, not only do women suffer the toxic culture of workplace misogyny, they also fear that breaking their...
March 21, 2018

Politics of expediency

FROM Maulana Samiul Haq in KP to the ‘electables’ in Punjab, Imran Khan has consistently chosen expedient...
March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...