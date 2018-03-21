DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sixth reported explosion in Texas unrelated to bombings: authorities

AFPMarch 21, 2018

Email


A police officer helps to secure the area after one person was injured by a package containing an incendiary device at a nearby Goodwill store on March 20, 2018 in Austin, Texas. — AFP
A police officer helps to secure the area after one person was injured by a package containing an incendiary device at a nearby Goodwill store on March 20, 2018 in Austin, Texas. — AFP

A sixth explosion further rattled the city of Austin, Texas late on Tuesday, but authorities quickly determined it was not related to a series of package bombs that have killed two people.

Emergency officials responded en masse to a reported blast in the southern part of the state capital city, at what local media reported was a Goodwill store.

The Austin police department said the explosion was caused by “an incendiary device,” not a package bomb.

A man in his thirties was taken to hospital “with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries,” Austin's medical services agency said on Twitter.

Goodwill Central Texas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gerald Davis told KVUE television that the injured person was an employee, who had taken a donation that the CEO described as a “pipe-like device".

“In an abundance of caution for our Team and customers, all Goodwill Stores will be closed,” the organisation said on Twitter.

The Federal Bureau Investigation concurred that the incident was unrelated to the spate of blasts that began in early March.

The attacks have been mostly contained to Austin, the state capital with a population of nearly one million, where two people have been killed and several more injured.

But just after midnight, in the early moments of Tuesday, a package exploded at a FedEx distribution facility in Schertz, outside San Antonio.

Authorities would not confirm media reports that the package contained metal shrapnel and nails.

Although there were no serious injuries in that incident, officials said the attacks were related.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 21, 2018

Saudi transformation

SAUDI Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in the US for a rebranding exercise of a kingdom he already has de facto...
March 21, 2018

Sexual harassment

IN Pakistan, not only do women suffer the toxic culture of workplace misogyny, they also fear that breaking their...
March 21, 2018

Politics of expediency

FROM Maulana Samiul Haq in KP to the ‘electables’ in Punjab, Imran Khan has consistently chosen expedient...
March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...