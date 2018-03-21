DAWN.COM

Foreign Office warns India against war hysteria

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday warned India against war hysteria and any misadventure.

“Indian leadership is advised to end this constant blustering and to stop creating an atmosphere of war mongering,” FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

Tensions between the two countries have been running high and recently Islamabad recalled its envoy from Delhi “for consultations” as a protest over the continued harassment of Pakistani diplomats and their families there. Unprecedentedly high frequency of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control has been a major factor fuelling the tensions.

It was unclear what prompted Dr Faisal’s Tuesday night tweet.

Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh had, however, last Saturday in a statement from New Delhi threatened to cross the LoC. “We will not only secure India internally but can also cross border, if needed, to protect the country,” he said.

The FO spokesman’s tweet further said: “Pakistan wants peace with India but any foolhardy act would only get a befitting response.”

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2018

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Akil Akhtar
Mar 21, 2018 09:10am

The indians have lost their mind....imagine if they actually become a super power....

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 21, 2018 09:34am

Rajnath Singh is a hate monger BJP tout who is no differ than Hafiz, Narendra, Adityanath etc., all same hate game with no shame.

Mr Singh those days are over about dreams of invading Pakistan, on a lighter note Pakistan is a province of China now with billions of Chinese money at stake no power will mess with their route to the warm waters of gulf without consequences.

