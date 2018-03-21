Foreign Office warns India against war hysteria

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday warned India against war hysteria and any misadventure.

“Indian leadership is advised to end this constant blustering and to stop creating an atmosphere of war mongering,” FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

Tensions between the two countries have been running high and recently Islamabad recalled its envoy from Delhi “for consultations” as a protest over the continued harassment of Pakistani diplomats and their families there. Unprecedentedly high frequency of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control has been a major factor fuelling the tensions.

It was unclear what prompted Dr Faisal’s Tuesday night tweet.

Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh had, however, last Saturday in a statement from New Delhi threatened to cross the LoC. “We will not only secure India internally but can also cross border, if needed, to protect the country,” he said.

The FO spokesman’s tweet further said: “Pakistan wants peace with India but any foolhardy act would only get a befitting response.”

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2018