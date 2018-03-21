Maulana Fazl to head recently revived MMA

KARACHI: The recently revived Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal — a political alliance of five religious parties — announced on Tuesday that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Liaquat Baloch would be the president and secretary general of the MMA, respectively.

The names were formally announced at a joint press conference after a meeting of the leaders of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP), Tehreek-i-Islami Pakistan (TIP) and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH).

Addressing the press conference here in Defence, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that all the five parties would contest upcoming general elections from the MMA platform which would have one election symbol, one flag and one manifesto. He said the manifesto would be declared in the first week of April in Islamabad.

He said their doors would be open to reach election understanding and to have seat adjustments with other parties. He added that the alliance would utilise all its energy to enforce the Islamic system in the country to resolve national issues and protect rights of religious minorities, oppressed and the deprived sections of society. He vowed that the MMA would also strive to solve problems being confronted by the people.

Besides Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Akram Durrani and Mohammad Aslam Ghauri of the JUI-F; Sirajul Haq, Liaquat Baloch, Prof Ibrahim, Asadullah Bhutto of the JI; Pir Aejaz Hashmi and Owais Noorani of the JUP; Allama Sajid Mir and Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer of the MJAH; Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi and Allama Shabbir Methi of the TIP attended the MMA meeting.

Allama Sajid Naqvi could not make it to attend the meeting.

MMA secretary general Liaquat Baloch announced the names of the office-bearers of the recently revived alliance. According to him, Pir Aejaz Hashmi, Sirajul Haq, Allama Sajid Naqvi and Prof Sajid Mir will be the vice presidents, Shah Ovais Noorani will be the central information secretary, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Mohammad Khan Leghari, Shafiq Pasrrori and Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi will be the deputy secretary general and Allama Shabbir Methi will be the finance secretary of the alliance. Allama Sajid Mir will be the chief of the MMA manifesto committee.

Mr Baloch said a central convention of the alliance would be held in the first week of April in Islamabad where MMA’s manifesto as well as its future strategy would also be made public.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said all their efforts would be to come up to the expectations of 210 million Pakistanis who were mostly disappointed to see that the objectives for which the country was founded were not attained. The country was facing several pressing issues, as there was growing unrest among the people, he said. “We have joined hands to formulate a strategy to restore peace to the country. For this purpose, the MMA will work to protect every citizen. Medina is a role model for us,” he added.

In reply to a question, JI chief Sirajul Haq said all their efforts would be aimed at making the country prosper by foiling all conspiracies hatched to divide people on one or the other pretext.

Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi said: “We have forged unity to eliminate confusion about sectarianism and will strive to serve the country.”

Allama Sajid Mir said the MMA had started its new journey from Karachi where informal announcement had been made for its revival.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2018